IOWA CLASS 4A
Iowa City West 38, Dubuque Hempstead 24
IOWA CLASS 3A
Cedar Rapids Xavier 17, Dubuque Wahlert 14
West Delaware 47, Washington (Iowa) 14
IOWA CLASS 1A
Sigourney-Keota 35, Dyersville Beckman 14
IOWA CLASS A
MFL/Mar-Mac 22, Edgewood-Colesburg 14
WISCONSIN
Lancaster 29, Prairie du Chien 22
Darlington 23, Potosi/Cassville 20
Mineral Point 28, River Valley 19
Iowa-Grant 42, Fall Creek 14
Platteville 42, Boscobel 6
Belmont 54, St. Mary Catholic 6
River Ridge 20, Hayfield (Minn.) 14 at Caledonia, Minn.