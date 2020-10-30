IOWA CLASS 4A

Iowa City West 38, Dubuque Hempstead 24

IOWA CLASS 3A

Cedar Rapids Xavier 17, Dubuque Wahlert 14

West Delaware 47, Washington (Iowa) 14

IOWA CLASS 1A

Sigourney-Keota 35, Dyersville Beckman 14

IOWA CLASS A

MFL/Mar-Mac 22, Edgewood-Colesburg 14

WISCONSIN

Lancaster 29, Prairie du Chien 22

Darlington 23, Potosi/Cassville 20

Mineral Point 28, River Valley 19

Iowa-Grant 42, Fall Creek 14

Platteville 42, Boscobel 6

Belmont 54, St. Mary Catholic 6

River Ridge 20, Hayfield (Minn.) 14 at Caledonia, Minn.