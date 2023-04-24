ADELAIDE, Australia — Talor Gooch saw his double-digit overnight lead almost evaporate but rallied late to win the inaugural LIV Australia tournament Sunday at the Grange Golf Club.
After two bogey-free 10-under 62 rounds, Gooch shot a 1-over 73 to clinch his maiden LIV Golf tournament victory by three strokes from a fast-moving Anirban Lahiri. Gooch finished with a three-round total of 19-under 197.
As tournament leader, the 31-year-old American began his round on the first hole Sunday in the shotgun-start format and posted a birdie at the par-3 fifth but his bogey-free run finally ended at the par-5 seventh.
Recommended for you
He dropped a shot on the eighth and the slide worsened with a double-bogey at the 10th, which saw his lead over a fast-moving Lahiri cut to just two strokes with still eight holes to play.
That was as close as it got as Gooch rallied with birdies at the 11th and 13th and made par at the par 4 18th to clinch the victory and $4 million of the $20 million purse.
“Golf is just really hard,” the one-time PGA Tour winner said. “It’s hard to put back-to-back days together like I did and even harder to do it three times in a row.
“I actually played fine out there. The golf gods said ‘we don’t want this win to be easy on you’.
Lahiri shot 65 to finish second at 16-under, two shots ahead of a four-way tie for third with Cameron Tringale (67), Pat Perez (67), Patrick Reed (65) and British Open champion Cam Smith (66) all finishing at 15-under 201.
Phil Mickelson finished at 12-under 204 in a tie for 11th after a 69. As was the case on the opening two rounds, Mickelson was a clear crowd favorite and was cheered most of the way in his round by another sellout crowd of 35,000 on a warm day at the Grange.
THE WOODLANDS, Texas — Lilia Vu birdied the first playoff hole to win her first major at the Chevron Championship after fellow American Angel Yin hit her approach shot into the water.
Yin’s second shot came up short and left and splashed into the pond guarding the par-5 18th hole at Carlton Woods, and Vu hit her approach just over the green. Vu converted the birdie from about 10 feet for the victory.
The 25-year-old Californian won for the second time on the LPGA Tour and took a celebratory leap into the pond, a tradition borrowed from this tournament’s former venue at Mission Hills in the California desert.
IRVING, Texas — Mark Hensby parred the fourth playoff hole after Charlie Wi hit his approach into the water to win the Invited Celebrity Classic, his first victory on the PGA Tour Champions.
The 51-year-old Australian closed with a 1-under 70 at Las Colinas, making birdie on the par-5 18th in regulation to match Wi at 12-under 201. In the playoff, Hensby got up-and-down for par on the 18th after his approach came up short and ran back into the water. He won when they played the 18th a third time. Hensby’s victory was his first since he beat Henrik Stenson in a playoff in the 2005 Scandinavian Masters on the European tour.
OMITAMA, Japan — Australian Lucas Herbert outlasted Aaron Cockerill to win the Handa Championship on the second extra hole Sunday for his third world tour title.
The pair finished the final round tied on 15-under 265 after Herbert just missed a birdie putt from 20 feet on the 18th for a 67. Cockerill had a chance to take advantage but saw his second shot on the last find a bunker and was lucky to save his par and force the playoff after a closing-round 68.
TENNIS
BARCELONA, Spain — Carlos Alcaraz became the first player since Rafael Nadal to repeat as Barcelona Open champion on Sunday with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Stefanos Tsitsipas. It was the third title won this year by the 19-year-old Spaniard, and the ninth of his career.
MUNICH, Germany — Holger Rune defended his BMW Open title with a hard-fought, 6-4, 1-6, 7-6 (3), win over Botic van de Zandschulp in the final on Sunday. It’s Rune’s fourth tour-level title.
STUTTGART, Germany — Iga Swiatek defended her Porsche Tennis Grand Prix title with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Aryna Sabalenka in Stuttgart on Sunday.
RUNNING
LONDON — Kelvin Kiptum collapsed to the ground after winning the London Marathon and recording the second fastest time in history over the distance.
The 23-year-old Kenyan runner set the course record with a time of 2 hours, 1 minute, 25 seconds and just missed out on Eliud Kipchoge’s world record by 18 seconds.
Sifan Hassan completed a remarkable comeback in the women’s race to win on her debut at marathon distance. She came home in 2:18.33.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.