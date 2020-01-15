Giannis Antetokounmpo needed only 22 minutes on the court to do plenty of damage, scoring 37 points and leading the Milwaukee Bucks to a 128-102 rout of the New York Knicks on Tuesday night in Milwaukee.
Antetokounmpo did not play in the fourth quarter after the Bucks built a 32-point lead entering the final period on the way to sweeping the three-game season series with the Knicks.
Khris Middleton added 17 points and Ersan Ilyasova had 14 points and seven rebounds for Milwaukee, which led by as many as 35 and improved its record to an NBA-best 36-6.
Julius Randle had 25 points and 15 rebounds to pace the Knicks (11-30), and rookie R.J. Barrett added 22 points. Bobby Portis had 20 off the bench.
Antetokounmpo scored on a nifty drive and followed with a 3-pointer as part of a 10-0 run that gave the Bucks a 39-23 advantage early in the second quarter.
Milwaukee outscored New York, 36-17, in the period to grab a 65-40 halftime lead.
Antetokounmpo finished the half with 20 points and eight rebounds.
Grizzlies 121, Rockets 110 — At Memphis, Tenn.: Ja Morant scored 26 points, and Dillon Brooks added 24 to lead Memphis. James Harden led all scorers with 41 points for Houston.
Hawks 123, Suns 110 — At Atlanta: Trae Young scored 21 of his 36 points in the fourth quarter and Atlanta pulled away late to beat Phoenix.
Jazz 118, Nets 107 — At New York: Joe Ingles matched his career high with 27 points, Rudy Gobert had 22 points and 18 rebounds, and Utah ran its winning streak to 10 games by beating Brooklyn.