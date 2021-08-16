Nolan Arenado homered for the third straight game, Tyler O’Neill hit one right after him and the St. Louis Cardinals completed an in-state sweep of the Kansas City Royals, 7-2, on Sunday.
In the second inning, Arenado and O’Neill hit back-to-back homers for the second time in three games.
Arenado’s was a two-run blast for his 25th and O’Neill powered his 432 feet over the center field wall for his 20th and a seven-run lead. The 30-year-old Arenado went 5 for 12 with three home runs, nine RBIs and four runs in the series.
St. Louis batted around in the first inning and scored three times. Arenado had an RBI single and Jose Rondon hit a two-run double to lead 3-0.
J.A. Happ (7-6) faced the Royals for the fourth time this season. This start was his best of them all. He went 5 2/3 innings and allowed no runs, five hits, two walks and struck out two. It was the second time this season he didn’t allow a run in a start. Cardinals starting pitchers gave up just one earned run over 17 1/3 innings in the series.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Marlins 4, Cubs 1 — At Miami: Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Jesús Aguilar homered, and the Marlins handed the Cubs their 11th straight loss. The game was tied at 1 before Chisholm connected against Alec Mills (5-5) in the sixth inning. Chisholm also singled and scored on Aguilar’s 22nd homer in the seventh.
Brewers 2, Pirates 1 — At Pittsburgh: Willy Adames scored twice and Christian Yelich had two hits, helping Milwaukee to the road win. Adames scored in the first and third as Milwaukee never trailed. The NL Central-leading Brewers took two of three from the last-place Pirates.
Braves 6, Nationals 5 — At Washington: Dansby Swanson homered for the third straight game, and the Braves beat the Nationals to sweep the series.
Reds 7, Phillies 4 — At Philadelphia: Jonathan India homered and scored three times, leading Cincinnati to the victory.
Giants 5, Rockies 2 — At San Francisco: Tommy La Stella had three hits and two RBIs for San Francisco, and Alex Wood pitched into the seventh inning to win his fifth straight decision.
Padres 8, Diamondbacks 2 — At Phoenix: Fernando Tatis Jr. homered twice and drove in four runs in his return from the injured list to pace San Diego.
Dodgers 14, Mets 4 — At New York: Los Angeles got two home runs from Max Muncy and one each from Justin Turner, Will Smith and Matt Beaty in the romp.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Yankees 5, White Sox 3 — At Chicago: Rougned Odor hit a two-run homer and Nestor Cortes pitched six solid innings, leading the Yankees to the victory. Luke Voit also hit a two-run homer in the ninth for New York, which went 5-1 in the season series against Chicago.
Indians 11, Tigers 0 — At Detroit: Indians starter Triston McKenzie retired the first 23 Detroit batters in order before Harold Castro lined a single to right with two out in the eighth inning. The 24-year-old right-hander stunned the Comerica Park crowd of 25,684 hoping to see Miguel Cabrera’s 500th homer
Red Sox 6, Orioles 2 — At Boston: Eduardo Rodriguez pitched six effective innings, J.D. Martinez hit a three-run homer and the Red Sox sent the Orioles to their 11th straight loss.
Blue Jays 8, Mariners 3 — At Seattle: Teoscar Hernández, Randal Grichuk, Corey Dickerson and Marcus Semien homered, powering Toronto to the win.
Angels 3, Astros 1 — At Anaheim, Calif.: Reid Detmers pitched six innings of three-hit ball to earn his first major league victory, and the Angels avoided a three-game sweep.
Twins 5, Rays 4 — At Minneapolis: Jorge Polanco hit a game-ending sacrifice fly in the ninth inning to lift Minnesota to the win.
Rangers 7, Athletics 4 — At Arlington, Texas: Rookie DJ Peters connected on a pair of two-run homers for Texas, and Kolby Allard was solid in his first win in two months.