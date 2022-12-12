NEW YORK — Japanese pitcher Kodai Senga and the New York Mets have agreed to a $75 million, five-year contract, according to a person familiar with the negotiations. The deal was pending a physical.
It is the latest big move for free-spending owner Steve Cohen and the busy Mets during a dizzying week. Senga figures to slot into the middle of a revamped rotation headed by three-time Cy Young Award winners Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander.
Hours earlier, the Mets completed a $162 million, eight-year contract Saturday to bring back free agent center fielder Brandon Nimmo. New York also finalized deals with free agent pitchers Verlander, José Quintana and David Robertson in the past few days, after re-signing All-Star closer Edwin Díaz to a $102 million, five-year deal last month.
Within the last week, the Mets have committed $359.7 million to five free agents, including Senga. Throw in Díaz, who re-signed before other teams were permitted to negotiate with him, and it’s $461.7 million to six free agents this offseason — five pitchers.
Senga, a hard-throwing right-hander, did not have to go through the posting system with the Japanese big leagues because he has 11 seasons of service time.
Senga, who turns 30 in January, was 11-6 with a 1.94 ERA in 22 starts for the Pacific League’s Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks last season. He tossed three scoreless innings in two outings for Japan against the U.S. in the Olympics last year, allowing one hit and striking out six with two walks.
BASKETBALL
Paul Silas, a member of three NBA championship teams and LeBron James’ first coach in the league, has died at the age of 79. Silas’ family announced his death on Sunday.
The family revealed the death through the Houston Rockets, for whom Silas’ son, Stephen, is a second-generation head coach. The Boston Globe first reported Silas’ death, and no official cause was immediately announced.
Paul Silas won exactly 400 games as a coach, including playoffs. He played for two championship teams in Boston and another in Seattle.
FOOTBALL
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo is out after 15 seasons at the helm.
The academy announced Sunday that Niumatalolo would not return — a day after the Midshipmen lost to Army in overtime and finished 4-8 for the second straight year. Niumatalolo is the winningest coach in school history at 109-83, but after going 11-2 in 2019, Navy hasn’t finished above .500 since.
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Oregon State and football coach Jonathan Smith have agreed on a six-year, $30.6 million contract. The agreement comes after the Beavers went 9-3 this season, with a chance for the third 10-win season in school history coming Saturday in the Las Vegas Bowl against Florida.
Oregon State says Smith’s guaranteed salary will start at $4.85 million next season and grow to $5.45 million by 2028. The school also is adding $100,000 to its salary pool for assistant coaches (rising to $4.85 million) and support staff (rising to $2.5 million).
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Mississippi State says football coach Mike Leach was taken to a hospital after “a personal health issue” that happened at his home in Starkville.
The 61-year-old Leach was taken by ambulance to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, which is about 125 miles away from Mississippi State.
Defensive coordinator Zach Arnett has been placed in charge of the team as it prepares for an appearance in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Jan. 1 in Tampa, Florida. Leach is in his third season at Mississippi State, with a 19-17 record.
GOLF
NAPLES, Fla. — Sahith Theegala made a 15-foot birdie putt on the final hole Sunday as he and Tom Hoge closed with a 10-under 62 in fourballs and became the first rookie team to win the QBE Shootout in 11 years.
Ryan Palmer and Charley Hoffman each missed birdie putts from about 12 feet at Tiburon Golf Club that would have forced a playoff. They had a 65.
Theegala was coming off a strong PGA Tour rookie season in which he reached the Tour Championship and twice had chances to win going to the final hole of tournaments.
MALELANE, South Africa — Ockie Strydom claimed his first European Tour title with a two-shot victory at the Alfred Dunhill Championship in South Africa on Sunday.
Strydom made four birdies in his first five holes after the turn to seize the outright lead and he finished with a 3-under 69 for 18 under par overall at Leopard Creek Country Club. The 37-year-old South African won from Spain’s Adrian Otaegui, who closed with a 68.
England’s Laurie Canter was third, another stroke behind, after a superb final-round 64.
