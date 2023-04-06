Schedule: Friday, practice, 5:35 p.m. and 7:32 p.m.; Saturday, qualifying, 5 p.m.-6 p.m. in four heats; Sunday, race, 6 p.m. (FOX).
Track: Bristol Motor Speedway.
Race distance: 250 laps, 125.5 miles.
Last year: Kyle Busch won after starting 11th.
Last race: Kyle Larson pulled away from Hendrick Motorsports teammate Josh Berry on a restart with 14 laps to go and won at Richmond for his first victory of the season.
Fast facts: Larson’s victory was the 20th of his career, half of them coming in his 2021 championship season. It was also the fifth for Chevrolet in seven races and the third for Hendrick drivers. ... Berry’s finish was his career best. He is filling in for injured driver Chase Elliott. ... Denny Hamlin overcame an early pit road penalty to get back into contention, but a second one took him out of the mix at his home track. ... Hendrick driver Alex Bowman has six top-10 finishes and leads Ross Chastain by four points in the standings. Christopher Bell is 34 points behind, and the top Toyota. Kevin Harvick is sixth and the top Ford.
Next race: April 16, Martinsville, Va.
NASCAR XFINITY SERIES
Next race: April 15, Martinsville, Virginia.
NASCAR TRUCK SERIES
Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt
Site: Bristol, Tennessee.
Schedule: Friday, practice, 4:35 p.m. and 7:02 p.m.; Saturday, qualifying, 3:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m. in four heats, and race, 7 p.m. (FS1).
