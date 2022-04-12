If Kirk Cousins starts all 17 of the Vikings’ regular-season games this fall, he will tie Daunte Culpepper for the third-most starts by a quarterback in team history.
He reiterated Monday he wants to be with the team long enough to put his name even higher on that list.
Speaking to reporters on Monday for the first time since he signed his one-year contract extension on March 14, Cousins said he wants to retire with the team that first signed him in 2018. Though his name surfaced in some trade chatter this offseason, Cousins’ relationship with new coach Kevin O’Connell suggested he could remain in the Vikings’ plans. He said Monday his goal through the entire negotiation process was to stay with the team.
“The short answer [for why I signed the contract extension] is, I wanted to be a Minnesota Viking,” Cousins said. “I wanted to help create some cap space so that we could put together a roster that you do feel really good about. It’s just always trying to find win-wins. I think it was a way to create a win-win, and then hopefully that leads to a lot of wins this fall.”
“My mind-set was really to be a Viking. I would like to retire as a Viking, and so I would like to play my way into that, if you will. I know I’ve got to earn the right to do that.”
Cousins’ new deal runs through the 2023 season and gives him a no-trade clause. The Vikings put void years for 2024 and 2025 in the deal to spread out the cap hits from Cousins’ $25 million signing bonus, but he would be a free agent after 2023 under the terms of the current contract.
He’d be 35 at that point, meaning he could need another contract to meet his goal of retiring as a Viking. Cousins said Monday he understands he’ll have to play well enough to make that happen.
“If I could draw it up, it’d be, ‘Play well enough that you never have to play or wear another jersey anywhere else,’” Cousins said. “I’m going to work really hard to try to make that possible.”
Commanders re-sign K Slye to 2-year deal
The Washington Commanders re-signed kicker Joey Slye on Monday, a move designed to solidify a position that was in flux much of last season.
Slye signed a two-year deal that could be worth up to $5 million with $2 million guaranteed, according to a person with knowledge of the move. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because terms of the contract were not disclosed.
BASEBALL
MLB suspends Cubs RP Thompson
NEW YORK — Chicago Cubs reliever Keegan Thompson was suspended for three games on Monday for hitting Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Andrew McCutchen with a pitch on Saturday.
Cubs manager David Ross was suspended for one game by Major League Baseball. Thompson and Ross also were fined an undisclosed amount.
Ross will serve his suspension Tuesday at Pittsburgh. If Thompson doesn’t appeal the punishment, he will begin his suspension as well with the series opener against the Pirates.
Thompson hit McCutchen in the eighth inning of Chicago’s 9-0 win at Wrigley Field on Saturday. The benches cleared and the teams exchanged words but no punches were thrown.
McCutchen was the first Brewer and fourth of five players hit overall in the game. Thompson, who was ejected for the first time in his career, said the pitch got away from him.
BASKETBALL
Lakers fire Vogel after 3 seasons
LOS ANGELES — Frank Vogel masterminded the 17th championship in the Los Angeles Lakers’ remarkable history in his first season on their bench.
Exactly 18 months after that triumph, he also became part of the Lakers’ past.
The Lakers fired Vogel on Monday, choosing their title-winning coach to take the first fall for one of the most disappointing seasons in NBA history.
Los Angeles finished 33-49 and missed the 10-team Western Conference playoffs this season. It was a humiliating underachievement for LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony and a veteran-laden supporting cast widely expected to contend for another championship.
Kings fire interim coach Gentry
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Kings fired interim coach Alvin Gentry on Monday, a day after the franchise missed the playoffs for a 16th straight season.
The 67-year-old Gentry was promoted from associate head coach to interim coach when the Kings fired Luke Walton in November following a 6-11 start. Sacramento won 116-109 at NBA-leading Phoenix on Sunday to finish at 30-52.
Timberwolves sign Finch to extension
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch signed a multi-year contract extension on Monday, after guiding the team to seventh place in the Western Conference and a play-in game berth.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The Timberwolves also announced contract extensions for Finch’s assistants, the day before they host the Los Angeles Clippers for a spot in the playoffs.