Bottom line: Both teams are coming off of home victories this past Friday. Marquette earned a 75-70 win over New Hampshire, while Illinois won easily, 92-53, over Arkansas State.
Stepping up: The explosive Darryl Morsell is averaging 23.5 points to lead the way for the Golden Eagles. Justin Lewis has paired with Morsell and is putting up a double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds per game. The Fighting Illini are led by Jacob Grandison, who is averaging 17.5 points and 5.5 rebounds.
Stifling defense: Illinois has held opposing teams to 50 points per game this year, the eighth-lowest figure among all Division I teams.
Providence (2-0) at Wisconsin (2-0)
Time: 8 p.m.
TV: FS1
Bottom line: Providence and Wisconsin both look to put winning streaks together . Each team earned an easy home victory in their last game. Wisconsin earned a 72-34 win over Green Bay on Friday, while Providence emerged with a 92-64 blowout win over Sacred Heart on Thursday.
Stepping up: Wisconsin’s Steven Crowl has averaged 14.5 points and 7.5 rebounds while Jonathan Davis has put up 15 points and four rebounds. For the Friars, Nate Watson has averaged 18 points, eight rebounds and two blocks while Aljami Durham has put up 15 points.
Tough defense: Wisconsin has held opposing teams to just 46 points per game early in the season, the third-lowest figure among all Division I teams.