GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay Packers rookie tight end Josiah Deguara has been placed on injured reserve.
The Packers announced the move Tuesday. They also placed center Jake Hanson on injured reserve-practice squad and signed wide receiver Kalija Lipscomb to the practice squad.
Deguara injured his knee in the closing stages of the Packers’ 30-16 victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Oct. 5. Packers coach Matt LaFleur had said the day after the game that Deguara’s injury “looks to be a pretty bad one.”
The third-round pick from Cincinnati has appeared in two games and caught one pass for 12 yards. He missed victories over the Detroit Lions and New Orleans Saints while dealing with ankle and shin injuries.
Lipscomb signed with Kansas City as an undrafted free agent from Vanderbilt, where he had 198 catches for 2,356 yards.
NFL to begin testing on game days
The NFL will begin PCR testing for COVID-19 on game days starting this week. The league’s latest COVID-19 protocols, released Tuesday, also call for mandatory use of masks in walkthroughs and only play-callers will be permitted to wear face shields in lieu of masks or gaiters on the sideline.
Brees, Lutz rally Saints past Chargers
NEW ORLEANS — Drew Brees keeps coming through in the clutch in his 20th season, while the Los Angeles Chargers keep squandering the heady play of promising rookie quarterback Justin Herbert.
The 41-year-old Brees became the oldest quarterback with more than 32 completions in an NFL game, Wil Lutz kicked a 36-yard field goal in overtime and New Orleans’ defense stopped receiver Mike Williams just short on fourth down to preserve a 30-27 victory over the seemingly star-crossed Chargers on Monday night.
Jets cut Bell after looking at trade options
NEW YORK — The New York Jets have surprisingly released disgruntled running back Le’Veon Bell, ending a disappointing tenure after less than two full seasons.
The team issued a statement from general manager Joe Douglas on Tuesday night in which he said the Jets made the move after having several conversations with Bell and his agent during the last few days and exploring trade options.
Jets place WR Hogan on injured reserve
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — The New York Jets have placed wide receiver Chris Hogan on the injured reserve list with a high ankle sprain. Hogan will be sidelined at least the next three games after being injured in New York’s 30-10 loss to Arizona on Sunday. The Jets also signed cornerback Lamar Jackson to the active roster on Tuesday and re-signed wide receiver Josh Malone to the practice squad.
Dolphins’ Godchaux could miss 3 months
MIAMI — Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Davon Godchaux is expected to be sidelined for three months with a biceps injury, a person familiar with the situation said Tuesday, meaning he will likely miss the rest of the season. The person confirmed Godchaux’s injury on condition of anonymity because the Dolphins hadn’t addressed it publicly. Godchaux received a second opinion and hopes to return before the end of the season, the person said.
Bowden says he is improving in COVID bout
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Former Florida State football coach Bobby Bowden, hospitalized last week after contracting COVID-19, said he is feeling better and hopes to go home soon.
Bowden, 90, was hospitalized last week in Tallahassee after contracting the virus. He told the Tallahassee Democrat that he has been able to walk around his hospital room. Bowden recently spent nearly two weeks in the hospital and rehab after contracting a leg infection.
Florida halts meetings, practices
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — No. 10 Florida paused all team activities Tuesday following “an increase in positive COVID tests among players.” Athletic director Scott Stricklin said the decision was made “out of an abundance of caution.” Stricklin said coach Dan Mullen has spoken with players and parents and adds that he told last week’s opponent, Texas A&M, and Saturday’s opponent, LSU.
BASEBALL
Braves’ Duvall to miss rest of postseason
ARLINGTON, Texas — Atlanta Braves outfielder Adam Duvall will miss the rest of the postseason because of an injury to his left side. He was replaced on the roster for the NL Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers by infielder Johan Camargo. Duvall, who will not be eligible to play in the rest of the postseason, hurt his oblique in the second inning of Monday’s opener when he fouled off a pitch.
COLLEGE ATHLETICS
Ohio State settles more abuse cases
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State University will pay $5.8 million to settle lawsuits by about two dozen more survivors over decades-old sexual abuse by a now-deceased team doctor, Richard Strauss — bringing the total settlements so far to $46.7 million for 185 survivors, the university announced Tuesday. Twenty-three survivors will receive a share of the newest settlements.
GOLF
Johnson withdraws after positive test
NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. — Dustin Johnson became the most prominent player to test positive for the coronavirus since golf resumed in June, forcing him to withdraw Tuesday from the CJ Cup at Shadow Creek. Johnson is the No. 1 player in the world and the reigning PGA Tour player of the year after winning the FedEx Cup for the first time.
SOCCER
Ronaldo tests positive for virus
Cristiano Ronaldo has become the latest international soccer star to test positive for the coronavirus. The Portuguese soccer federation said Tuesday that Ronaldo was doing well and had no symptoms after he tested positive while with his country’s national team. He was in isolation and was dropped from the country’s Nations League match scheduled for today against Sweden in Lisbon.