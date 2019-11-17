Austin Phyfe scored at the basket twice as unbeaten Northern Iowa outscored Northern Colorado, 9-2, in the final two minutes of overtime to pull out a 77-72 nonconference victory Saturday afternoon in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
The game marked the first state-side competition of the Cancun Challenge.
Northern Colorado’s Bodie Hume hit a 3-pointer with four seconds left in regulation to forge a 65-65 tie and force the extra period.
Spencer Haldeman, a former Western Dubuque all-stater, hit all three of his long-range attempts and finished with a career-high 25 points and five steals to lead Northern Iowa, with Phyfe adding 22 points.
Haldeman’s effort came on a day the Panthers honored fellow Western Dubuque grad Jamie Straka as honorary captain. Straka recently began his freshman year at UNI after taking a year off following a bone marrow transplant to combat Aplastic Anemia.
The Panthers are now 4-0 on the season, the first time since the 2014-15 season that Panthers have started with four straight wins. Saturday’s overtime win also marked the first overtime game for the Panthers in three season, last going into extra minutes against Loyola in 2017.
Jonah Radebaugh finished with 24 points on 8 of 22 shooting, grabbed six boards, dished three assists and made two steals to lead the Bears (2-2) who have yet to win a road game. Hume finished with 17 points after hitting 4 of 8 from distance and Sam Masten added 11 points off the bench.
Northern Iowa hosts UT-Martin Tuesday. Northern Colorado is at West Virginia Monday.
(Top 25)
No. 7 Maryland 80, Oakland 50 — At College Park, Md.: Darryl Morsell led a balanced attack with 14 points, and Maryland used a strong defensive effort to power past Oakland. Anthony Cowan Jr. contributed 11 points, seven assists and six rebounds for the Terrapins, Aaron Wiggins scored 10 and Jalen Smith added eight points and seven rebounds.
No. 9 Virginia 60, Columbia 42 — At Charlottesville, Va.: Mamadi Diakite and Jay Huff scored 13 points each as Virginia beat Columbia. Kihei Clark added 10 points for the Cavaliers (3-0), who led, 31-17, at halftime and substituted liberally throughout the second half. Walk-on Chase Coleman and redshirt freshman Francisco Caffaro each scored the first points of their college careers late in the game.
No. 10 Villanova 78, Ohio 54 — At Philadelphia: Saddiq Bey scored 19 points and Justin Moore added 18 to lead Villanova. The Wildcats (2-1) broke the game open with a 27-4 run in the final 6:36 of the half, turning a one-point deficit into a 43-21 lead. Bey and Moore combined for 9-for-12 shooting and 4 of 6 from beyond the 3-point line for 26 points.
No. 13 Memphis 102, Alcorn State 56 — At Memphis, Tenn.: Lester Quinones had 21 points and 10 rebounds and Precious Achiuwa added 20 points for Memphis. Top recruit James Wiseman was sidelined because of eligibility issues, but Memphis hardly missed him in bouncing back from its first defeat of the season, an 82-74 loss to Oregon on Tuesday night. DJ Jeffries finished with 15 points and Tyler Harris and Lance Thomas added 11 each for Memphis (3-1).
Tennessee 75, No. 20 Washington 62 — At Toronto: Jordan Bowden scored 15 of his 18 points in the first half, Lamonte Turner had 16 points and Tennessee upset Washington.
No. 23 LSU 75, Nicholls State 65 — At Baton Rouge, La.: Sophomore dup Darius Days and Emmitt Williams both registered double-doubles as LSU held off Nicholls State.