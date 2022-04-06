Brook Lopez scored 28 points to lead seven Milwaukee players in double figures, and the Bucks cruised past the Chicago Bulls, 127-106, on Tuesday night in Chicago.
Khris Middleton added 19 points, Giannis Antetokounmpo chipped in 18, and Bobby Portis and Grayson Allen each scored 13 off the bench.
Jrue Holiday and Wesley Matthews each scored 11 points for the Bucks, with Holiday adding 13 assists.
DeMar DeRozan led the Bulls with 40 points on 16-for-26 shooting. Patrick Williams added 18 points and Coby White had 13 for the Bulls, who were without Zach LaVine.
Magic 120, Cavaliers 115 — At Orlando, Fla.: Mo Bamba had 20 points and 12 rebounds, Ignas Brazdeikis scored 20 off the bench and Orlando beat Cleveland to stop a six-game losing streak.
76ers 131, Pacers 122 — At Indianapolis: Joel Embiid had 45 points and 13 rebounds, and Philadelphia made a franchise-record 17 3-pointers in the first half of a victory over Indiana that moved the 76ers into a tie with Boston atop the Atlantic Division.
Raptors 118, Hawks 108 — At Toronto: Pascal Siakam had 31 points and 13 rebounds, Scottie Barnes added 19 points and 14 rebounds, and Toronto clinched a playoff berth by beating Atlanta.
Nets 118, Rockets 105 — At New York: Kyrie Irving scored 42 points and Brooklyn beat Houston to improve its position in the race for play-in seeding.
Heat 144, Hornets 115 — At Miami: Tyler Herro scored 35 points off the bench and Miami moved closer to clinching the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs with a victory over Charlotte.
Thunder 98, Trail Blazers 94 — At Oklahoma City: Jaylen Hoard had career highs of 24 points and 21 rebounds to help Oklahoma City top Portland.
Wizards 132, Timberwolves 114 —At Minneapolis: Kristaps Porzingis scored 25 points, including 12 in the third quarter as Washington took control, and the Wizards pulled away for a win over Minnesota.