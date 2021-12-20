DeMar DeRozan scored 38 points after missing two weeks in the NBA’s health and safety protocols, leading the Chicago Bulls to a 115-110 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night in Chicago.
Nikola Vucevic had 19 points and 13 rebounds, and Lonzo Ball added 19 points as the Bulls snapped a two-game losing streak. It was Chicago’s first game since Dec. 11 after two were postponed.
LeBron James had 31 points, Carmelo Anthony added 21 and Russell Westbrook 20 as Los Angeles dropped its second straight.
With the Bulls trailing by a point in the final minute, DeRozan hit an 18-footer for a 111-110 lead with 52 seconds remaining. Following a Lakers miss, DeRozan missed a shot but then was fouled with 15.6 seconds left after Ball grabbed the offensive rebound. DeRozan then hit both free throws for a 113-110 edge.
Suns 137, Hornets 106 — At Phoenix: Devin Booker had 16 points in his return to Phoenix’s lineup and the NBA-leading Suns set a season-scoring high.
Timberwolves 111, Mavericks 105 — At Minneapolis: Karl-Anthony Towns scored 24 points, D’Angelo Russell added 22 and Minnesota beat Dallas in a matchup between short-handed teams dealing with recent COVID-19 issues.
Trail Blazers 105, Grizzlies 100 — At Memphis, Tenn.: Damian Lillard scored 32 points, Norman Powell added 28 and Portland beat Memphis to snap the Grizzlies’ five-game winning streak.
Pistons 100, Heat 90 — At Detroit: Saddiq Bey scored 26 points and Detroit beat Miami to snap their losing streak at a franchise record-tying 14 games. Hamidou Diallo had 15 points and seven rebounds for Detroit.
Kings 121, Spurs 114 — At Sacramento, Calif.: Buddy Hield scored 18 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter and made seven 3-pointers to help Sacramento beat San Antonio. Tyrese Haliburton added 27 points and matched his career high with 11 assists.