Izaiah Brockington had 23 points and 10 rebounds for his third double-double of the season, and No. 19 Iowa State shook off a slow start and beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff, 83-64, on Wednesday night in Ames, Iowa.
The Cyclones (7-0), who entered the AP Top 25 this week for the first time since Feb. 2019, extended their best start since 2015-16.
Tre Jackson scored 12 points and George Conditt added 11 points and seven rebounds for Iowa State, which was playing the third of its four games against Southwestern Athletic Conference opponents.
Shawn Williams was 4 for 7 on 3-pointers and scored 21 points to lead Arkansas-Pine Bluff (1-8). Trey Sampson scored 16 points and Kylen Milton 13 for the Golden Lions.
The game started off as a slog. The Cyclones, who came in having trailed for a total of 10 minutes in their first six games, missed 12 of their first 14 shots and trailed early.
The Cyclones took their first lead at the start of a 13-0 run, when Jackson made a steal at midcourt and passed to Brockington, who finished with a fast-break dunk. They outscored the Lions 33-13 the last 12 minutes of the half and led 38-22 at the break.
Williams hit a pair of deep 3s to help Arkansas-Pine Bluff get within 46-32, but Caleb Grill and Jackson hit back-to-back 3s and the Cyclones went on to lead by as many as 30 points.
No. 6 Villanova 71, Penn 56 — At Philadelphia: Collin Gillespie scored 26 points, Brandon Slater had 16 and Villanova avoided a second straight court-storming at Penn. The last time the two Big 5 schools played at the Palestra in 2018, the Ivy League Quakers pulled off one of the great upsets in school history with a three-point win over the reigning national champion Wildcats.
No. 10 Arkansas 97, Central Arkansas 60 — At Fayetteville, Ark.: Stanley Umude scored 17 points off the bench and Arkansas won its seventh straight game to start the season. Arkansas (7-0) forced the Bears into 14 turnovers in the second half. Au’Diese Toney scored 14 of his 16 points in the final 20 minutes to ensure Arkansas’ largest margin of victory of the season. The Razorbacks outscored Central Arkansas 56-25 in the second.
Oklahoma 74, No. 14 Florida 67 — At Norman, Okla.: Tanner Groves scored 20 points to lead Oklahoma. Groves, a transfer from Eastern Washington, shot 8 of 11 and had eight rebounds.
Georgia 82, No. 18 Memphis 79 — At Athens, Ga.: Jabri Abdur-Rahim’s 3-pointer with less than 2 minutes remaining gave Georgia the lead, and the Bulldogs snapped their four-game losing streak. The 3-pointer by Abdur-Rahim, who scored 15 points, gave the Bulldogs a 78-77 lead over the Tigers, who led most of the second half. Kario Oquendo, who scored a game-high 24 points, followed with a steal and jam that extended the lead to three points.
No. 21 Auburn 85, Central Florida 68 — At Auburn, Ala.: Walker Kessler had 17 points, a career-high 14 rebounds and six blocks, freshman Jabari Smith scored 20 points, and Auburn beat UCF.
No. 22 Michigan State 73, Louisville 64 — At East Lansing, Mich.: Malik Hall scored eight of his 15 points in a 1:34 stretch early in the second half, helping Michigan State build a big lead it needed to hold off Louisville in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. The Spartans (6-2) overcame 19 turnovers by playing well in spurts and making 10 of 18 3-pointers.
No. 25 Seton Hall 85, Wagner 63 — At Newark, N.J.: Jared Rhoden had 15 points and 11 rebounds, and Kadary Richmond added 10 points for Seton Hall. Richmond also added nine assists, six rebounds, four steals, and a blocked shot as Seton Hall (6-1) won its third straight game.
Bradley 71, Northern Iowa 69 — At Peoria, Ill.: A.J. Green scored 30 points and Dubuque Senior grad Noah Carter chipped in 20, but the Panthers (2-3) dropped their Missouri Valley Conference opener. Terry Roberts led Bradley (2-5) with 20 points.