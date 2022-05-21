Josh Rojas launched his first three longballs of the season and the Arizona Diamondbacks powered past the Chicago Cubs, 10-6, Friday in a game of home run derby at Wrigley Field.
With a strong wind blowing out on a warm day, the teams combined to clear the walls 11 times — the Diamondbacks connected seven times.
David Peralta went deep twice and Alek Thomas and Christian Walker added solo shots as the Diamondbacks won their second straight after a six-game slide.
Rojas posted his first three-homer game and third career multi-homer effort. After a flyout in the first inning, he hit a solo homer in the third, a two-run drive in the fifth and another solo home run in the seventh.
Rojas led off the ninth with a chance to tie the big league record of four home runs in a game, but struck out looking. There have been 18 four-homer game performances in the majors, the last by J.D. Martinez for the Diamondbacks in 2017.
The versatile Rojas, who started at third base, entered batting .250 with three RBIs in 13 games after being reinstated from the injured list on May 6. The 27-year-old had been out with a strained right oblique.
On a day when the Cubs honored Hall of Fame pitcher Ferguson Jenkins, they lost their third in a row. Jenkins, in fact, led the National League in home runs allowed during five of his 10 seasons with Chicago.
Jonathan Villar homered and doubled for the Cubs in his 1,000th big league game. Patrick Wisdom hit his seventh homer to end an 0-for-10 slump.
Cubs rookie Christopher Morel and Ildemaro Vargas also homered.
Humberto Castellanos (3-1) allowed three runs on five hits in 5 1/3 innings for the win.
Rojas and Peralta tagged Kyle Hendricks (2-4) with Arizona’s first four homers as the Cubs ace righty yielded a season-high seven runs and eight hits in five innings. Hendricks entered having allowed just one run in his previous 14 1/3 innings.
Rojas and Peralta hit solo drives off Hendricks in the third to put Arizona ahead, 4-2. The pair went deep again, one out apart in the fifth, to make it 7-3. Peralta recorded his fourth multi-homer game.
Morel and Vargas hit back-to-back homers in the seventh off Caleb Smith to pull Chicago within 9-5.
After Rojas struck out in the ninth, Walker followed with his team-leading 10th homer.
Cardinals 5, Pirates 3 — At Pittsburgh: Adam Wainwright pitched seven innings of one-run ball to extend his domination of Pittsburgh, and battery-mate Yadier Molina keyed a four-run sixth inning with a two-run single as St. Louis beat the Pirates.
Wainwright has won 10 straight decisions against the Pirates and gone 19 starts since last losing to Pittsburgh in 2016, on opening day. He scattered four hits, walked three and struck out three.
Braves 5, Marlins 3 — At Miami: Marcell Ozuna, Dansby Swanson and Travis d’Arnaud homered as Atlanta beat Miami.
Dodgers 4, Phillies 1 — At Philadelphia: Freddie Freeman hit a two-run single and Julio Urias pitched five shutout innings as Los Angeles beat Philadelphia.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
White Sox-Yankees postponed — At New York: Chicago’s game at New York on Friday night was postponed due to a forecast of inclement weather and will be made up as part of a doubleheader Sunday.
Red Sox 7, Mariners 3 — At Boston: Trevor Story hit a grand slam over the Green Monster — and into the hands of former Red Sox player Jonny Gomes — a night after hitting three over Fenway Park’s fabled left field wall, leading Boston to a victory over Seattle.
Guardians 6, Tigers 1 — At Cleveland: José Ramírez hit a three-run homer and tripled a day after avoiding a serious injury when he fouled a ball off his leg, and Cleveland defeated Detroit.
INTERLEAGUE
Blue Jays 2, Reds 1 — At Toronto: Hyun Jin Ryu pitched six shutout innings to earn his first victory of the season, and Toronto beat Cincinnati.
