Iowa State guard Izaiah Brockington goes up for a shot as he is fouled by Chicago State forward Teddy Bayi Ba Mandeng during the first half of their game Tuesday in Ames, Iowa. Brockington had 20 points and 10 rebounds as Iowa State won, 79-48.
Izaiah Brockington had 20 points and 13 rebounds, Tristan Enaruna added 19 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 9 Iowa State rolled to a 79-48 win over Chicago State on Tuesday night in Ames, Iowa.
The Cyclones (12-0) came into the game limiting opponents to 56.8 points per game, 12th in the nation. They have now held nine teams to 60 or fewer points. Iowa State, which shot 48 percent and owned a 41-31 rebounding edge, was never really challenged by Chicago State, building a 64-33 lead with less than 8 minutes to play.
Jahsean Corbett had 14 points and 11 rebounds for Chicago State (4-8).
Davidson 79, No. 10 Alabama 78 — At Birmingham, Ala.: Luka Brajkovic scored 22 points and made a late 3-pointer and Michael Jones scored 21 points to help lift Davidson to a victory over Alabama.
No. 11 Michigan State 90, Oakaland 78 — At Detroit: Marcus Bingham had 17 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks and was one of five double-digit scorers for Michigan State in a win over Oakland.
No. 23 Villanova 71, No. 18 Xavier 58 — At Villanova, Pa.: Justin Moore scored 12 of his 17 points after halftime and Caleb Daniels added 16 points to lead Villanova to a victory over Xavier.
WOMEN
IUPUI 74, No. 15 Iowa 73 — At Iowa City: Rachel McLimore scored 12 of her 19 points in the fourth quarter, including the winning free throws with three seconds left, as IUPUI dominated the fourth quarter to defeat Iowa.
Caitlin Clark scored 19 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for Iowa, which never trailed until the final score.