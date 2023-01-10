Texas Tech (10-5, 0-3 at No. 25 Iowa State (12-2, 3-0)
Time: 7 p.m.
TV: ESPN+
Bottom line: The Cyclones have gone 8-0 at home. Iowa State is 12- when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.5 turnovers per game. Texas Tech scores 78.4 points and has outscored opponents by 14.5 points per game.
Michigan State (11-4, 3-1) at No. 14 Wisconsin (11-3, 3-1)
Time: 6 p.m.
TV: ESPN
Bottom line: The Badgers have gone 6-1 at home. Wisconsin has a 9-3 record against opponents above .500.Michigan State has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.
Illinois (10-5, 1-3) at Nebraska (9-7, 2-3)
Time: 8 p.m.
TV: Big Ten Network
Bottom line: The Cornhuskers are 6-1 on their home court. Nebraska is 1-1 in one-possession games. Illinois ranks sixth in the Big Ten giving up 64.7 points while holding opponents to 39.2% shooting.
Murray State (9-7, 4-2) at Northern Iowa (8-8, 4-2)
Time: 7 p.m.
TV: ESPN+
Bottom line: The Panthers are 5-4 in home games. Northern Iowa ranks sixth in the MVC with 7.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Tytan Anderson averaging 2.4. Dubuque Hempstead grad Michael Duax is averaging 8.6 points and 4.5 rebounds in 28.6 minutes per game for UNI. Murray State averages 10.8 turnovers per game and is 4-2 when winning the turnover battle.
Drake (12-5, 3-3) at Illinois-Chicago (9-8, 1-5)
Time: 7 p.m.
TV: ESPN+
Bottom line: Drake visits UIC looking to end its five-game road losing streak. The Flames have gone 5-3 at home. UIC is seventh in the MVC in team defense, allowing 68.8 points while holding opponents to 43.2% shooting. Hempstead grad Cam Fens is averaging 3.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 13.3 minutes per game. Drake ranks fourth in the MVC allowing 63.4 points while holding opponents to 40.1% shooting.
