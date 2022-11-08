CHICAGO — The Chicago White Sox have picked up Tim Anderson’s $12.5 million option for the 2023 season and declined their $5.5 million option on infielder Josh Harrison.
The White Sox announced the moves on Monday. Harrison is owed a $1.5 million buyout and becomes a free agent.
The 29-year-old Anderson hit .301 with six homers, 25 RBIs and 13 steals in 79 games in his seventh big league season. He was the starting shortstop for the American League in the All-Star Game in July.
Anderson missed the end of the season after he was placed on the 10-day injured list on Aug. 9 with a middle finger injury on his left hand.
Anderson was selected by Chicago in the first round of the 2013 amateur draft. He agreed to a $25 million, six-year contract in March 2017 that also includes a $14 million club option for 2024.
Bonds, Clemens on HOF ballot
COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. — Steroids-tainted stars Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens and Rafael Palmeiro are on the eight-man ballot for the Hall of Fame’s contemporary baseball era committee, which meets Dec. 4 in San Diego.
Albert Belle, Don Mattingly, Fred McGriff, Dale Murphy and Curt Schilling also are on the ballot announced Monday for the 16-member committee, which considers candidates whose careers were primarily from 1980 on. A candidate needs 75% to be elected and anyone who does will be inducted on July 23, along with anyone chosen in the Baseball Writers’ Association of America vote, announced on Jan. 24.
Severino’s $15M option exercised
NEW YORK — Luis Severino’s $15 million option for 2023 was exercised by the New York Yankees on Monday.
The right-hander, who turns 29 in February, was 7-3 with a 3.18 ERA in 19 starts this season and 0-1 with a 4.91 ERA in a pair of postseason starts. He was sidelined between July 31 and Sept. 21 by a strained right latissimus dorsi muscle.
Judge, Ohtani finalists for AL MVP
NEW YORK — Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani and Yordan Alvarez are the finalists for American League MVP in voting by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America.
St. Louis Cardinals teammates Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt remain contenders for NL MVP, along with San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado.
FOOTBALL
Colts fire Reich after 3rd straight lossINDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts have fired coach Frank Reich after another lackluster offensive performance in the team’s third consecutive loss.
The Colts announced the move today, one day after it went 0 for 14 on third down and totaled just 121 yards of offense in an ugly 26-3 loss at New England.
HOCKEY
Neely: Team ‘dropped the ball’
BOSTON — Bruins President Cam Neely said Monday the team “dropped the ball” with its internal vetting of Mitchell Miller, ultimately leading to the decision to rescind its contract offer to the defenseman.
The 20-year-old Miller was selected by Arizona in the fourth round of the 2020 draft, but the Coyotes relinquished his draft rights for bullying a Black classmate with developmental disabilities in middle school.
AUTO RACING
JGR co-owner Coy Gibbs, 49, dies hours after son wins title
AVONDALE, Ariz. — Coy Gibbs, the vice chairman of Joe Gibbs Racing for his NFL and NASCAR Hall of Fame father, died Sunday morning just hours after his son won the Xfinity Series championship. He was 49.
“It is with great sorrow that Joe Gibbs Racing confirms that Coy Gibbs (co-owner) went to be with the Lord in his sleep last night. The family appreciates all the thoughts and prayers and asks for privacy at this time,” the team said in a statement released shortly before the start of the NASCAR season finale.
