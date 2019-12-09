IOWA CITY — Former University of Iowa athletic director Bump Elliott has died, the university announced. He was 94. Elliott died Saturday, according to a statement from his family that the university released on Sunday. The statement did not include a cause of death.
Elliott was a star halfback for Michigan, winning the Big Ten’s MVP award in 1947. Elliott became Michigan’s coach in 1959 and led the Wolverines for 10 seasons, a tenure that included a Rose Bowl win in 1964.
Elliott was elected to the College Football Hall of Fame in 1989.
Elliott served as Iowa’s athletic director from 1970-91, hiring standout football coach Hayden Fry, wrestling coach Dan Gable and basketball coach Tom Davis among others.
Fry turned Iowa into annual Big Ten contenders after two decades of mediocrity. Davis guided the Hawkeyes to the Elite Eight in 1986-87, his first at Iowa, and was named national coach of the year that season.
Gable, who took over in 1976, went on to win 15 national titles — including nine straight from 1978-86 — under Elliott’s leadership.
“At first, he didn’t make any promises, but he said, ‘You do well, and I will do well for you,’ and he honored that,” Gable said. “Even though it could have, it never got old for him to see Iowa wrestling win, and that is one of the reasons for our success, because the guy at the top of the department continued to be excited.”
The Elliott family said in a statement released through the Hawkeyes that funeral arrangements are pending.
FOOTBALL
LSU finished the regular season ranked No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25, followed by Ohio State, Clemson and Oklahoma.
The Tigers will head into postseason having been atop the AP poll for the last seven weeks. The Tigers received 47 first-place votes in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank. The Buckeyes had 12 first-place votes and Clemson received three. The Sooners moved up two spots in Sunday’s rankings after winning the Big 12 championship.
Arkansas has hired Georgia assistant Sam Pittman as its head coach, giving the longtime offensive line coach his first chance to lead a college program.
Pittman, an Oklahoma native, has been coaching at the FBS level since 1994 and he’s been in the Southeastern Conference, including a three-year stint at Arkansas, since 2012.
He has spent the last four years at Georgia, working for Kirby Smart.
Beckham to have postseason surgery
CLEVELAND — Browns star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. intends to undergo postseason surgery for a sports hernia, a person familiar with the injury told The Associated Press on Sunday. Beckham has been dealing with the injury for most of the season — his first with Cleveland — and plans to play the final four regular-season games before undergoing the operation.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mike Norvell is Florida State’s new coach, taking over a Seminoles program that has struggled while he was helping to build Memphis into a Group of Five power. Florida State made it official Sunday.
Norvell will replace Willie Taggart, fired Nov. 3 by Florida State after going 9-12 as head coach. The Seminoles, who won the 2013 national title, finished the season becoming bowl eligible at 6-6 under interim coach Odell Haggins.
BASEBALL
SAN DIEGO — Marvin Miller, the union leader who revolutionized baseball by empowering players to negotiate multimillion-dollar contracts and to play for teams of their own choosing, was elected to baseball’s Hall of Fame on Sunday along with former St. Louis Cardinals catcher Ted Simmons.
VOLLEYBALL
MADISON, Wis. — The No. 4-ranked Wisconsin volleyball team rolled into the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament with a straight-set win over UCLA on Saturday night in the UW Field House.
The Badgers (24-6) took the match over the Bruins (19-12) by a score of 25-18, 25-21, 25-14.
Dubuque Wahlert grad Mac May, the Pac-12 Player of the Year, led UCLA with 15 kills. She also had one ace and a pair of blocks.
GOLF
Jones wins second Australian Open
SYDNEY — Matt Jones made a testing four-foot par putt on the final hole to hold off Louis Oosthuizen and win his second Australian Open golf championship on Sunday by one stroke after a 2-under 69.
Jones, who is a member at the host Australian Golf Club and won his first national title there in 2015, had a 72-hole total of 15-under 269.
Oosthuizen, playing for the first time in Sydney, finished second after a 66. The South African eagled the 18th after hitting his second shot to 15 feet, making things interesting for Jones at the end.
BEL OMBRE, Mauritius — Danish rookie Rasmus Hojgaard won a three-way playoff at the Mauritius Open with an eagle to become the third youngest winner on the European Tour on Sunday.
The 18-year-old Hojgaard overcame two bogeys in his opening nine and birdied the last hole in a round of 4-under 68 to get to 19 under overall, tied for first with Antoine Rozner of France and Renato Paratore of Italy.
HOCKEY
CHICAGO — Nick Schmaltz and Conor Garland scored in a shootout to lift the Arizona Coyotes past the Chicago Blackhawks, 4-3, on Sunday night. Patrick Kane scored the lone shootout goal for Chicago.
Jonathan Toews, Alex DeBrincat and Dominik Kubalik scored in regulation time for Chicago.