APTOPIX Oklahoma Iowa St Basketball
Iowa State guard Gabe Kalscheur (22) gets tangled up with Oklahoma guard Grant Sherfield (25) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb., 25, 2023, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Justin Hayworth)

 Justin Hayworth The Associated Press

AMES, Iowa — Jacob Groves led Oklahoma with 16 points as the Sooners knocked off No. 23 Iowa State, 61-50, on Saturday.

The Sooners (14-15, 4-12 Big 12) had lost nine of their previous 11 games — and six in a row on the road — but erased an early 11-point deficit and seized control with a 17-2 run in the second half.

