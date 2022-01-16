Greyson Gardner made quick work of his opponents on Saturday.
Gardner pinned his way through the 182-pound bracket with four falls in a combined 5 minutes and 12 seconds, helping Western Dubuque to a runner-up finish at the 13-team Cascade Invitational on Saturday in Cascade, Iowa.
Gardner, a returning state qualifier won his opener in just 8 seconds before stacking up pins in 0:13 and 0:25 to reach the championship match, where he stuck Waukon’s Cullen Dickson in 4:26 and improved to 28-1 this season.
Logan Massey (170) won a 6-3 decision over Dyersville Beckman’s Ryan Funke in the 170 final for the Bobcats, who finished second behind La Porte City Union, 204.5-179, in the team standings.
Drew Burds (145) and Dakota Hoffman (220) finished second for the Bobcats, who got third-place finishes from Caden Mulnix (120), Trayton Kurimski (152) and Nevin Pins (160).
Beckman (164) was third as a team, with De Witt Central (158) and Dubuque Senior (102) rounding out the top five. Host Cascade (75) was seventh, Dubuque Wahlert (60.5) was 10th and Bellevue (39) was 12th.
Alex Kirman (113) and Seth Connolly (138) were runners-up for Senior. Jaxon Roling was third at 126.
Brock Morris was runner-up at 106 for the host Cougars and is now 32-2 this season. Trever Freiburger (132) and Cade Rausch (220) placed third.
Wahlert’s Jerren Gille went 3-0 to win the 120 title, finishing with a 9-2 decision over DeWitt’s Brody Grell in the final. Diego Mejia Moreno (138) and Dustin Digman (182) were fourth for the Golden Eagles.
Jake Hiland led Bellevue with a third-place finish at 138.
Mustangs take 2nd — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Mitchell Pins (106), Mitchell Murphy (113) and Josiah Schaetzle (160) each finished as runners-up, helping Dubuque Hempstead to a second-place finish behind Pleasant Valley, 242.5-202, at the J-Hawk Invitational.
Hawks win title — At Marion, Iowa: Brayden Maury (106), Carson Less (120), Brent Yonkovic (138), Logan Peyton (152) and Wyatt Voelker (195) won titles, powering West Delaware over Linn-Mar, 247.5-204, for the team championship at the Loyd Shaffer Invitational.
Maquoketa was 13th at the 13-team event, led by Ivan Martin’s third-place finish at 132.
Flores wins title — At Monona, Iowa: Clayton Ridge’s Erik Flores won the 106 title at the MFL/Mar-Mac Invitational, leading the Eagles to an eighth-place team finish.
Maquoketa Valley got individual titles from Aiden Salow (182) and Brady Davis (220) to place fourth at the 10-team tournament.
Panthers win title — At Spring Green, Wis.: Elliott Biba (113), Mason Welsh (132), Caden Lindner (138), Colton Cutts (160), Cal Dorota (195) and Isaac Biba (285) won individual titles, helping Iowa-Grant/Highland claim the team championship over Reedsburg Area, 211-173, at the Rick Lawinger Invitational.
Mineral Point scored 113 points to place third behind individual titles from Kade Rule (120), Lucas Sullivan (126) and Bo Hanson (170).
Belmont/Platteville 3rd — At Westby, Wis.: Carter Spensley (126) and Tanner Paulson (138/145) each went undefeated as Belmont/Platteville took third at the Westby Duals with wins over Westby (48-18), Lancaster (42-33) and Nekoosa/Assumption (48-24). The co-op lost to Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal (41-27) and Riverdale (42-33).
Devin Tydrich (120), Bryce Galle (182) and Ryan McCartney were each 5-0 for Lancaster, which placed fourth with wins over Westby (43-22) and Nekoosa/Assumption (54-18). The Flying Arrows lost to Riverdale (37-22) and Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal (42-30).
Nolan wins title — At DeForest, Wis.: Ayden Nolan won the 120-pound title for Cuba City/Benton/Southwestern, helping the tri-op to a 14th-place team finish at the Norski Invitational.
COLLEGE
Anderson wins title — At Mount Vernon, Iowa: Dubuque’s Zarik Anderson won three of his four matches by fall en route to the 157 title at the Cliff Keen/Mike Duroe Invitational.
Daniel Meeker (149) and Brady Vogel (285) each finished runner-up and Derek Venteicher was third at 197 for Loras, which placed fourth at the Cliff Keen/Mike Duroe Invitational.