The number of minority hires for open positions in the NFL nearly doubled to 34.6% in 2021.According to the league’s demographics study obtained Friday by The Associated Press, the minority hirings included: three general managers, two head coaches, three offensive coordinators, six defensive coordinators, four special teams coordinators, three quarterbacks coaches.
The minority hiring rate was 18.8% in 2020. Interview requests for minority candidates increased to 47% from 22% in 2020.
The data shows minority head coaches have been given second opportunities at a higher rate than white coaches. From 2000 to present, eight of 21 fired minority coaches (38.1%) got another head coaching job. Of the 115 fired white coaches, 22 (19.1%) got a second chance.
BASEBALL
White Sox sign Cuban pitching prospect
CHICAGO — The White Sox and Cuban pitching prospect Norge Vera have agreed to a minor league contract that includes a $1.5 million signing bonus.
The 20-year-old right-hander played one season for Santiago in Cuba’s top league. He was 2-3 with a 3.79 ERA, one complete game, one shutout and 37 strikeouts in 11 starts.
The White Sox also announced minor league deals Friday with outfielder/first baseman Darío Borrero, right-handers Adrián Gil and Carlos Hinestroza, catcher Manuel Guarimán, outfielder Carlos Jiménez and third baseman Víctor Quezada.
Braves extend Snitker through 2023
ATLANTA — The Braves announced Friday they have extended manager Brian Snitker’s contract through the 2023 season, with a club option for 2024.
Snitker is certainly worthy of the job security, having led the Braves to three straight NL East titles and within one win of a spot in the World Series last season. The 65-year-old Snitker took over the Braves on an interim basis in 2016 and is heading into his fifth full season as the skipper.
BASKETBALL
Iowa’s Nunge suffers season-ending injury
IOWA CITY — University of Iowa redshirt sophomore Jack Nunge suffered a season-ending torn meniscus of his right knee in the first half of Thursday’s road loss at Michigan, Hawkeyes coach Fran McCaffery announced Friday.
It is the second time Nunge has suffered a season-ending knee injury the last 16 months. He sustained a torn ACL on the same knee on Nov. 24, 2019. The 6-foot-11 forward is expected to undergo surgery next week to repair the meniscus and will be sidelined four to six months.
Drake beats Bradley, nears MVC title
PEORIA, Ill. — Darnell Brodie scored 21 points to lead five Drake players in double figures, and the Bulldogs moved within a win of clinching a share of the Missouri Valley Conference regular-season championship with an 80-71 victory over Bradley on Friday night.
Joseph Yesufu and D.J. Wilkins added 16 points apiece for Drake (24-2, 15-2 MVC).
Northern Iowa surges past Illinois State
NORMAL, Ill. — Trae Berhow scored 15 points, Noah Carter and Bowen Born added 12 each and Northern Iowa beat Illinois State, 70-56, on Friday night to win for the second time in third games.
Austin Phyfe chipped in 11 points for the Panthers (8-15, 6-11 Missouri Valley Conference).
Iowa women beat delay, No. 12 Michigan
IOWA CITY — Caitlin Clark hit seven 3-pointers and scored 27 points, and had nine assists as Iowa rolled past No. 12 Michigan, 89-67, on Thursday night in a game delayed five hours. The game was originally scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. and ended at 10:18 p.m.
NCAA overturns sanctions on Georgia Tech
ATLANTA — The NCAA has overturned scholarship and recruiting limitations placed on the Georgia Tech men’s basketball program in 2019.
The decision from the NCAA Division I Infractions Appeals Committee announced Friday overturned the reduction of one scholarship per year for four years. It also restores Georgia Tech’s freedom to schedule official recruiting trips in conjunction with home games.
Nets’ Durant out through All-Star break
NEW YORK — Kevin Durant will be out through the All-Star break because of a hamstring injury, sidelining the Brooklyn Nets star from a game for which he was chosen to serve as a captain. The Nets said Friday that after a routine follow-up MRI on Durant’s left hamstring, it was determined that he needed additional recovery time.
WNBA approves sale of Dream
ATLANTA — Real estate investor Larry Gottesdiener was approved Friday as the lead owner of the Atlanta Dream following pressure on former Sen. Kelly Loeffler to sell her share of the WNBA team. The three-member investor group also includes former Dream guard Renee Montgomery and Suzanne Abair, president of Northland Investment Corp. in Massachusetts, the firm Gottesdiener founded.