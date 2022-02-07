Joel Embiid dominated with 40 points and 10 rebounds and the Philadelphia 76ers overcame DeMar DeRozan’s season-high, 45-point game for Chicago to beat the Bulls, 119-108, on Sunday inChicago.
The 76ers won the matchup between two of the Eastern Conference’s top teams after letting a 17-point lead early in the fourth quarter shrink to four.
They hung on down the stretch to beat the Bulls for the 10th straight time. They also knocked Chicago a half-game behind first-place Miami and pulled within 1 1/2 games of the idle Heat. With the 76ers’ victory, Miami clinched the best record in the East through Sunday, sending Heat coach Erik Spoelstra and his staff to the All-Star Game in Cleveland to coach Team Durant.
DeRozan finished seven points shy of his career high. The All-Star carried Chicago with Zach LaVine (back spasms) and guard Coby White (strained right adductor) sidelined.
Nuggets 124, Nets 104 — At Denver: Nikola Jokic had 27 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists for his NBA-leading 14th triple-double of the season and Denver handed short-handed Brooklyn its eighth straight loss.
Timberwolves 118, Pistons 105 — At Minneapolis: Karl-Anthony Towns had 24 points and 12 rebounds and Minnesota beat Detroit for its fourth straight victory.
Cavaliers 98, Pacers 85 — At Cleveland: Cedi Osman scored 22 points, and Kevin Love had 19 and Cleveland rallied from 20 down to beat Indiana, shortly after agreeing to acquire shooting guard Caris LeVert from the Pacers.
Mavericks 103, Hawks 94 — At Dallas: Luka Doncic had a triple-double with 18 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists, Jalen Brunson scored 22 points despite both of them being in foul trouble and Dallas beat Atlanta.
Celtics 116, Magic 83 — At Orlando, Fla.: Jaylen Brown scored 26 points and Boston beat NBA-worst Orlando for its season-best fifth straight win.
Pelicans 120, Rockets 107 — At Houston: Brandon Ingram scored 33 points and tied a career high with 12 assists in New Orleans’s victory over Houston.