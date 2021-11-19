Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) celebrates after making a 3-pointer during the Hawkeyes’ 108-82 win over Alabama State on Thursday in Iowa City. Bohannon broke the Big Ten Conference record for career 3-pointers.
Jordan Bohannon hit four 3-pointers to become the Big Ten Conference leader in that category and Keegan Murray scored 26 points as Iowa rolled to a 108-82 victory over Alabama State on Thursday night in Iowa City.
Bohannon, who entered play tied with Ohio State’s Jon Diebler (2008-11) with 374 made 3-pointers, scored 12 on 4 of 8 shooting from beyond the arc. Joe Toussaint finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds for his first career double-double.
The Hawkeyes (3-0) opened with a 14-3 run and led, 63-36, at by half.
No. 3 Kansas 88, Stony Brook 59 — At Lawrence, Kan.: Ochai Agbaji scored 25 points to lead four Kansas players in double figures as the Jayhawks routed Stony Brook.
Xavier 71, No. 19 Ohio State — At Cincinnati: Jack Nunge had 14 points and 14 rebounds, Paul Scruggs also scored 14 points, and Xavier knocked off Ohio State.
No. 22 St. Bonaventure 67, Boise State 61 — At Charleston, S.C.: — Kyle Lofton had 17 points and seven assists, Jaren Holmes added 14 points and 10 rebounds, and St. Bonaventure beat Boise State.
No. 24 Florida 81, Milwaukee 45 — At Gainesville, Fla.: Colin Castleton had 19 points and 10 rebounds as Florida dominated Milwaukee.
WOMEN
No. 14 Iowa State 98, Drake 76 — At Des Moines: Ashley Joens scored 31 points with 10 rebounds, four assists and three steals and Iowa State pulled away from Drake.