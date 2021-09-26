Aidan O’Connell hooked up with T.J. Sheffield on a 14-yard scoring pass with 5:44 left to play for Saturday’s only touchdown, giving Purdue a 13-9 victory over rival Illinois in West Lafayette, Ind.
The Boilermakers (3-1, 1-0 Big Ten) rebounded from their only loss of the season by claiming the Cannon Trophy for the second straight year.
Illinois (1-4, 1-2) has lost four in a row since beating Nebraska in the season opener.
O’Connell replaced starter Jack Plummer in the third quarter.
No. 2 Georgia 62, Vanderbilt 0 — At Nashville, Tenn.: JT Daniels threw for 121 yards and two touchdowns playing only the first quarter as Georgia dominated Vanderbilt in the Bulldogs’ biggest win in a series that started in 1893.
No. 6 Penn State 38, Villanova 17 — At State College, Pa.: Sean Clifford passed for four touchdowns and a career-high 401 yards, leading Penn State to a victory over Villanova.
No. 16 Arkansas 20, No. 7 Texas A&M 10 — At Arlington, Texas: KJ Jefferson threw for 202 yards and two touchdowns before getting banged up to start the second half and Arkansas held on to beat Texas A&M, the first in the series for the Razorbacks in their 10 seasons as Southeastern Conference foes.
N.C. State 27, No. 9. Clemson 21 (2OT) — At Raleigh, N.C.: North Carolina State forced D.J. Uiagalelei into a fourth-down incompletion in the second overtime to beat Clemson, an outcome that shakes up the Atlantic Coast Conference race and deals a huge blow to the Tigers’ College Football Playoff hopes.
No. 17 Coastal Carolina 53, Massachusetts 3 — At Conway, S.C.: Grayson McCall threw for two touchdowns and ran for a third, and Coastal Carolina scored on eight of nine possessions and sent UMass to a 15th straight loss.
No. 19 Michigan 20, Rutgers 12 — At Ann Arbor, Mich.: Hassan Haskins ran for touchdowns the first two times Michigan had the ball and the undefeated Wolverines had to hold on to beat Rutgers.
No. 23 Auburn 34, Georgia State 24 — At Auburn, Ala.: Shedrick Jackson caught a 10-yard touchdown pass from T.J. Finley with 45 seconds remaining, and Auburn rallied to beat Georgia State.