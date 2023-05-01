LOS ANGELES — Hannah Green of Australia made a 25-foot birdie putt on the final hole to join a three-way playoff, and then made par on the second extra hole to win the JM Eagle LA Championship on Sunday at Wilshire Country Club.
In a wild finish that featured a five-way tie for the lead late in the final round, Green made birdie for a 2-under 69 to join Aditi Ashok of India and Xiyu Lin of China in the playoff.
Ashok, who had the 36-hole lead, and Lin each closed with a 67 and were the first to post at 9-under 275. Green and Lin birdied the first playoff hole on the par-3 18th.
On the second extra hole at No. 18, Lin hit into a bunker and blasted out to some 18 feet and missed the par putt. That left Green to tap in from 2 feet for her first LPGA win since September 2019.
Green was emotional and wiping away tears after the win.
“It’s been a long few years,” Green said. “I was playing well last year but getting across the line’s been really difficult. I’m proud of myself. I’m really happy.”
SINGAPORE — Talor Gooch became the first player to win back-to-back LIV Golf titles after a playoff hole victory against Sergio Garcia at the LIV Singapore tournament at Sentosa Golf Club.
Gooch and Garcia shadowed each other for most of the opening two rounds and the final round was no different, with both the American and Spaniard never more than stroke apart as they finished at 17-under 196 to force a playoff.
Twice LIV Golf tournament winner Brooks Koepka shot 67 to finish third at 16-under 197, one shot ahead of Scott Vincent (67) of Zimbabwe. British Open champion Cam Smith (71) finished in a tie for sixth.
INCHEON, South Korea — Pablo Larrazábal shot a tidy 5-under 67 in the final round of the Korea Championship to complete a two-shot victory over Marcus Helligkilde.
The Spaniard’s 12-under 276 at the Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea was good enough to secure his eighth European tour title after starting his last round one shot off the lead. Denmark’s Helligkilde finished his fourth round with a 68 to take second place, holding off a four-strong chasing pack that included home favourite Park Sanghyun.
THE WOODLANDS, Texas — Steven Alker won the Insperity Invitational for the second straight year Sunday, closing with a 6-under 66 for a four-shot victory over Steve Stricker and his first title of the year on the PGA Tour Champions.
Alker pulled away from Stricker on the back nine with five birdies in a seven-hole stretch for a 31 on the back nine, and he had an emotional moment of reflection when it was over.
