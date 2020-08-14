Yu Darvish took a no-hitter into the seventh inning in his third straight dominant start, and the major league-leading Chicago Cubs defeated the Milwaukee Brewers, 4-2, on Thursday in Chicago.
Darvish allowed just one hit — Justin Smoak’s towering solo homer to right field with one out in the seventh inning on his 98th pitch — before being relieved by Casey Sadler to start the eighth. The 33-year-old right-hander from Japan struck out 11 and threw 104 pitches.
Before Smoak’s drive, Darvish allowed only three baserunners. He walked Ben Gamel in the second and Orlando Arcia in the fifth, and hit Christian Yelich with a low pitch in the first.
Kyle Schwarber hit a solo homer in the second as Chicago improved to 13-3 for the first time since 1907. Javier Baez, Ian Happ and David Bote each had an RBI.
Sadler worked around a single by Arcia in a scoreless eighth. Rowan Wick allowed a single by Avisail Garcia and a ground-rule double to Smoak with two outs in the ninth for Milwaukee’s second run, but closed it out for his third save and a combined four-hitter.
Darvish has twice come within one out of a no-hitter, both with the Texas Rangers.
Pirates 9, Reds 6 — At Cincinnati: Adam Frazier hit the first of three homers off Anthony DeSclafani, who hasn’t beaten Pittsburgh in his last seven tries, and the Pirates returned from a three-day layoff with a flourish, beating Cincinnati.
Mets 8, Nationals 2 — At New York: Tomas Nido had his first two-homer game as a professional, hitting a two-run shot in the fourth inning and a grand slam in the fifth to lead New York to a win over Washington and a split of the four-game series.
INTERLEAGUE
Orioles 11, Phillies 4 — At Philadelphia: Pedro Severino and Rio Ruiz hit homers to back Thomas Eshelman, and Baltimore beat Philadelphia to complete a three-game sweep.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Rays 17, Red Sox 5 — At Boston: Hunter Renfroe hit two homers, Mike Zunino belted a three-run shot over the Green Monster and out of Fenway Park, and surging Tampa Bay completed a four-game sweep of Boston.