The season championships in two classes at Dubuque Fairgrounds will come down to what amounts to a green-white-checkered finish after inclement weather wiped out the weekly program Sunday night.
Dubuque will host its Back to School Night on Aug. 13 and one more weekly points night on Aug. 20 before the Season Championships on Aug. 27. Track officials have slated Sept. 24 as rain date for the Season Championships, and, based on this season’s luck with the weather, they might need it.
The track’s season opener fell victim to the rain three times — April 23, April 30 and May 14 — and weekly points races were wiped out June 18, June 25 and Sunday night. Dubuque also lost a Test-and-Tune night to rain on April 16.
Dubuque’s Luke Merfeld and Eric Pollard, of Peosta, Iowa, have dominated the IMCA Late Model features this season and share the points lead with 277 apiece, 20 ahead of Dubuque’s Ron Klein and 36 clear of Dubuque’s Joel Callahan. Steve Johnson, of Camanche, Iowa, sits fifth with 236 points.
Merfeld has won four of the seven feature races at Dubuque this season, while Pollard has claimed the other three.
Jed Freiburger leads the IMCA Modified class with 299 points and is 26 clear of fellow Dubuque driver Dustin Wilwert. Matt Gansen, of Zwingle, Iowa, sits third in 265 points, ahead of a pair of Freeport, Ill., drivers in Grant Manthe (249) and Jamie Pfeiffer (244). Freiburger has won just once but has eight top-five finishes.
Last weekend, Peosta’s Lee Kinsella moved into the IMCA Stock Car points lead at 281, just one ahead of Jerry Miles, of Bernard, Iowa, and 16 clear of Mitchell Evens, of Dubuque. Richard Nelson, of Dyersville, Iowa, sits a distant fourth with 209 points and Jeff Larson, of Freeport, Ill., rounds out the top-five with 146. Kinsella has won a pair of features this season.
Jason Roth, of Hazel Green, Wis., fronts the IMCA SportMod division with 298 points on three feature wins, but the logjam comes in the race for second in points. Justin Becker, of Bernard, Iowa, has accumulated 285 points, just one ahead of Bob Silaggi, of Freeport, Ill., and 10 ahead of Dubuque’s Ian Hurst in fifth place.
On the strength of five IMCA Hobby Stock feature wins, Andrew Burk, of Milan, Ill., has racked up 208 points and a 25-point cushion on Bernard’s Jordan Miles. The top-five also includes Jimmy Doescher, of Hollendale, Wis., with 276 points; Mark Nies, of Benton, Wis., with 270; and Bernard’s Jared Miles with 255.