MILWAUKEE — The Tampa Bay Rays acquired right-handed reliever Javy Guerra from the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday for $75,000 or a player to be named.
Guerra was 0-0 with an 8.64 ERA in eight appearances with the Brewers this season. He was designated or assignment Monday, one day after he allowed five runs over 1 2/3 innings in a 12-5 loss to the Boston Red Sox.
The trade returns Guerra to the Rays, with whom he went 2-1 with a 3.38 ERA in 17 appearances last season.
Tampa Bay had traded Guerra to Milwaukee last November for what was announced at the time as a player to be named later. Milwaukee completed that trade by sending minor league pitcher Victor Castaneda to the Rays last month.
Guerra has a 3-1 career record with a 6.92 ERA and 36 strikeouts over 52 innings in 52 career appearances. He began his career with the San Diego Padres in 2019.
The Rays acquired him from the Padres for cash in April 2022.
Twins place Maeda on IL, recall Ober
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins have placed starting pitcher Kenta Maeda on the 15-day injured list retroactive to Thursday with a right triceps strain.
The Twins recalled right-hander Bailey Ober from Triple-A St. Paul to start their game Saturday against the Royals.
Maeda left in the fourth inning Wednesday against the Yankees with muscle discomfort and overall soreness in his right arm, the latest setback in a trying 2023 season for 35-year-old right-hander who missed last season following Tommy John surgery.
Rangers send ace deGrom to injured list
ARLINGTON, Texas — Texas Rangers ace Jacob deGrom was placed on the 15-day injured list Saturday with right elbow inflammation after early exits in two of his last three starts.
While his departures from those games were attributed to right wrist soreness and forearm tightness, general manager Chris Young said an MRI showed some inflammation in his elbow.
Young said the Rangers should have a pretty good idea in 7-10 days on what the next steps would be for the two-time National League Cy Young Award winner who during free agency in December signed a $185 million, five-year contract with the Rangers.
Phillies put OF Pache on IL
HOUSTON — Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Cristian Pache was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a torn meniscus in his right knee.
Phillies manager Rob Thomson said Pache will need surgery, but the defending National League champions did not have a date scheduled yet and there was no immediate timetable for Pache’s return.
Pache was injured Friday night in a game against the Houston Astros when he slipped going back to second base after taking a lead off the bag. He was removed in the fifth inning of a 3-1 victory.
BASKETBALL
76ers’ Embiid doubtful for Game 1
CAMDEN. N.J. — Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers says NBA MVP finalist Joel Embiid is doubtful for Game 1 of the playoff series against the Boston Celtics with a sprained right knee.
Embiid was examined by doctors this week and has yet to practice ahead of Monday’s Eastern Conference semifinals opener at Boston.
The Sixers have had the longest break of any NBA team after they swept the Brooklyn Nets last Saturday. Embiid was hurt in Game 3 and missed the next game.
GOLF
Finau leads Rahm by 2 in Mexico
VALLARTA, Mexico — Tony Finau had a terrific stretch at the Mexico Open on Saturday, posting five birdies over his last seven holes for a 6-under 65 that gave him a two-shot lead over Masters champion Jon Rahm and 21-year-old Akshay Bhatia.
Rahm, the defending champion, matched his lowest round on the PGA Tour with a 61. He started the third round six shots behind and at one point took a one-shot lead until Finau rallied at the end.
Bhatia also finished with a flourish, hitting his second shot to 8 feet on the par-5 18th hole at Vallarta Vidanta for an eagle and a 63.
AUTO RACING
Truex dominates for 1st NASCAR win
DOVER, Del. — Ryan Truex won for the first time in 188 career NASCAR starts across all three national series in the Xfinity Series race Saturday at Dover Motor Speedway.
The 31-year-old younger brother of former NASCAR champion Martin Truex Jr. dominated on the concrete-mile track and swept all three stages, leading 124 of the 200 laps.
Truex is winless in 26 Cup starts (none since 2014), is 0 for 73 in the Truck Series and hadn’t won in 88 previous races in the second-tier Xfinity Series. He did have a second and a third among his four previous starts this season in the No. 19 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing.
