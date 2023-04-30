MILWAUKEE — The Tampa Bay Rays acquired right-handed reliever Javy Guerra from the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday for $75,000 or a player to be named.

Guerra was 0-0 with an 8.64 ERA in eight appearances with the Brewers this season. He was designated or assignment Monday, one day after he allowed five runs over 1 2/3 innings in a 12-5 loss to the Boston Red Sox.

The Associated Press

