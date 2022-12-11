STANFORD, Calif. — Stanford hired Sacramento State coach Troy Taylor on Saturday to replace David Shaw and lead a Pac-12 program that has fallen off dramatically recently, with three losing seasons in the last four years.
Taylor, 54, has spent the last four seasons as head coach at Sacramento State, leading the Hornets to the FCS playoffs three times. Sacramento State did not field a team during 2020 because of the pandemic.
Sacramento State went 30-8 with a 23-1 record in a tough Big Sky Conference under Taylor. The Hornets lost a wild quarterfinal playoff game Friday night, 66-63 against Incarnate Word.
“The opportunity to lead the finest student-athletes in the country is truly a dream come true, and I would like to thank President (Marc) Tessier-Lavigne, Provost (Persis) Drell and (athletic director) Bernard Muir,” Taylor said in a statement. “I believe that Stanford football is perfectly positioned to become champions on the football field while maintaining our world-class reputation for academic excellence.”
Shaw stepped down last month after 12 seasons following the final game of a 3-9 season. The winningest coach in school history was struggling to change the trajectory of a program that was the predominant team in the Pac-12 during the first half of his tenure.
NEW YORK — A person familiar with the penalty says the NFL has fined the New Orleans Saints $350,000 and gave additional fines to two coaches and a player for faking an injury during a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The person says coach Dennis Allen was fined $100,000 fine, co-defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen $50,000 and defensive end Cameron Jordan $50,000 for the delay in the fourth quarter of the Buccaneers’ 17-16 comeback win Monday night. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the league doesn’t announce fines.
The Saints denied purposefully delaying the game and said they planned to appeal the fines.
BASKETBALL
INDIANAPOLIS — All-Stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are among eight Brooklyn Nets players who sat out Saturday’s game at Indiana.
Durant is sitting out because the team is managing his right knee injury on the second night of back-to-back games. Irving is out with tightness in his left thigh muscle. Also sitting out are centers Ben Simmons and Nic Claxton, forwards Royce O’Neal and T.J. Warren and guards Joe Harris and Seth Curry. Warren played previously with Indiana.
BASEBALL
NEW YORK — The active New York Mets have taken two more steps toward restocking their pitching staff, finalizing contracts with free agents José Quintana and David Robertson.
Quintana signed a $26 million, two-year deal that adds another veteran arm to the team’s revamped rotation. The sides agreed to terms Wednesday during baseball’s winter meetings in San Diego, pending a physical. Robertson gets a $10 million, one-year contract that brings the reliever back to New York after two previous stints with the Yankees. He gives the Mets an experienced setup man for closer Edwin Díaz as they rebuild their bullpen.
Center fielder Brandon Nimmo and the Mets finalized their $162 million, eight-year contract. Nimmo gets a $2 million signing bonus and salaries of $18.25 million this year and $20.25 million annually from 2024-30.
WASHINGTON— Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals finalized a two-year contract Saturday, giving the rebuilding club a right-handed pitcher with experience as a starter and reliever. Williams, who turns 31 in April, was a free agent after pitching for the New York Mets last season, going 3-5 with a 3.21 ERA and one save in 30 appearances.
GOLF
MALELANE, South Africa — Ockie Strydom carded a 63 to equal the course record set by Scott Jamieson a day earlier and join the Scottish player in a share of the lead after three rounds of the Alfred Dunhill Championship on Saturday.
Home player Strydom made a late bogey on No. 16 to miss setting a new course record at Leopard Creek but his round still contained eight birdies and an eagle to take him to 15 under par overall and level with Jamieson.
SOCCER
AL KHOR, Qatar — American soccer writer Grant Wahl was honored with a tribute from FIFA on the desk where he was due to work Saturday at the World Cup quarterfinal match between France and England.
A posy of white lilies and a framed photograph of Wahl taken in Qatar was left at the media seat that had been assigned to the 48-year-old journalist who died at the World Cup in the early hours of Saturday.
