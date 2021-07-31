MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Bucks general manager Jon Horst said Giannis Antetokounmpo doesn’t need any type of offseason procedure for the left knee that the two-time MVP hyperextended during the team’s NBA title run.
“He’s fine,” Horst said Friday. “I can’t explain it, but he’s fine.”
Antetokounmpo hurt his knee in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals when he landed awkwardly after attempting to block a dunk attempt by Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela. Antetokounmpo later said he worried that he’d be out for a year.
He sat out the last two games of the Eastern Conference finals — the Bucks won both contests to take the series, 4-2 — but returned for the next series and ended up earning NBA Finals MVP honors. Antetokounmpo averaged an astounding 35.2 points, 13.2 rebounds and 5 assists to help the Bucks beat the Phoenix Suns, 4-2, and earn their first championship in 50 years.
Horst didn’t speculate on a possible return date for guard Donte DiVincenzo, who tore a ligament in his left ankle in Game 3 of a first-round playoff series with the Miami Heat and missed the rest of the postseason.
Jazz trade Favors to Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Thunder announced Friday they have acquired forward Derrick Favors and a future first-round draft pick from the Utah Jazz in exchange for a 2027 second-round pick and cash considerations.
The 6-foot-10 Favors has appeared in 751 games with the Jazz, Nets and Pelicans. Over his 12-year NBA career, he has averaged 10.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.23 blocks in 24.7 minutes per game. He averaged about 15 minutes per game and 5.4 points for the Jazz last season.
BASEBALL
Mets shut deGrom down for 2 more weeks
NEW YORK — Mets ace Jacob deGrom is being shut down for at two more weeks because of inflammation in his right arm, making it unlikely he’ll rejoin the NL East leaders before September. Acting New York general manager Zack Scott said deGrom was diagnosed with inflammation following a bullpen session Thursday.
MLB suspends Nats’ Castro 30 games
WASHINGTON — Washington Nationals infielder Starlin Castro has been suspended for 30 games without pay and fined an undisclosed amount for violating Major League Baseball’s policy on domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse.
Shortly after MLB announced the penalty Friday, the Nationals said they would release Castro when the ban concludes.
Castro will be ineligible for the postseason under the terms of the suspension and will be required to undergo evaluation and treatment, MLB said.
FOOTBALL
Colts’ Wentz, Kelly out with injuries
WESTFIELD, Ind. — Injuries kept quarterback Carson Wentz and center Ryan Kelly out of the Indianapolis Colts practice Friday. Offensive coordinator Marcus Brady said Wentz was injured during Thursday’s workout and missed the final practice period. Doctors were still evaluating the injury Friday and Brady said it was unclear when Wentz may return.
Judge agrees to destruction of Kraft video
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A video recording of New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and other men allegedly engaging in massage parlor sex will be returned to prosecutors for destruction, a Florida judge ruled Friday, ending a two-year saga that tarnished the reputation of one of football’s most successful luminaries.
Palm Beach County Judge Leonard Hanser agreed with prosecutors and Kraft’s attorneys that the recording given to him before he ruled it inadmissible at trial was not part of the permanent court file and will be returned for destruction.
COLLEGE ATHLETICS
Texas, Oklahoma accept SEC invites
Oklahoma and Texas accepted invitations to join the Southeastern Conference in July 2025 on Friday, worried that their storied athletic programs were in danger of losing ground if they stayed in the Big 12. A whirlwind week of official moves came to a conclusion when regents at both Texas and Oklahoma unanimously jumped at the chance to join the SEC.
HOCKEY
Bruins’ Kreji to play in Czech Republic
BOSTON — David Krejci is leaving the Boston Bruins after 14 NHL seasons to continue his hockey career in his native Czech Republic. The 35-year-old Krejci, whose contract had expired, announced his decison in a social media post sent out by the Bruins on Friday.
“At this point in my career and life, I need to return to the Czech Republic and play in front of my family who sacrificed so much to help me achieve my NHL dreams,” Krecji said. “I want my children to live where I grew up, spend time with so many Czech family members who love them and create lifelong memories.”