Auburn (20-12, 10-8 SEC) vs. Iowa (19-13, 11-9 Big Ten)
Site: Birmingham, Ala.
Time: 5:50 p.m.
TV: TNT
Bottom line: Iowa is the best team in the Big Ten with 11.6 fast break points. Auburn ranks fifth in the SEC with 14.2 assists per game led by Wendell Green Jr. averaging 4.2.
Top performers: Kris Murray is shooting 48.4% and averaging 20.4 points for the Hawkeyes. The Associated Press named Murray third-team all-American on Tuesday. Payton Sandfort is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Iowa ... Johni Broome is scoring 14.0 points per game with 8.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Tigers. Green is averaging 13.9 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 33.1% over the past 10 games for Auburn.
Last 10 games: Hawkeyes: 5-5, averaging 77.4 points, 30.7 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points per game … Tigers: 3-7, averaging 71.3 points, 30.4 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.
Illinois (20-12, 11-9 Big Ten) vs. Arkansas (20-13, 8-10 SEC)
Site: Des Moines
Time: 3:30 p.m.
TV: TBS
Bottom line: Arkansas scores 74.4 points while outscoring opponents by 7.0 points per game. Illinois ranks third in the Big Ten scoring 34.4 points per game in the paint led by Dain Dainja averaging 7.6.
Top performers: Davonte Davis is shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Razorbacks, while averaging 10.5 points. Anthony Black is averaging 13.7 points, 4.4 assists and 2.5 steals over the last 10 games for Arkansas … Terrence Shannon Jr. is averaging 17.1 points for the Fighting Illini. Matthew Mayer is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games for Illinois.
Last 10 games: Razorbacks: 4-6, averaging 74.5 points, 30.4 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game … Fighting Illini: 4-6, averaging 73.9 points, 34.0 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 6.1 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.
