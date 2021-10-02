LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Chicago Bears will wait until game time to announce their starting quarterback for Sunday’s game against Detroit, choosing between Andy Dalton and rookie Justin Fields.
Both quarterbacks are dealing with injuries, but Fields has been able to go through full practices the entire week while Dalton has been limited every day. Dalton is suffering from a bone bruise to his left knee while Fields wore a brace on his injured right hand all week in practice.
Coach Matt Nagy said Friday he couldn’t rule out Dalton for Sunday at Soldier Field.
“I feel like, again, the good part about both of those guys is that they’re both progressing in the right way,” Nagy said. “And then what we’ve got to do is be able to see where Andy’s at and really, up until Sunday. That’s why it’s the game-time decision.”
Fields injured his right thumb during last weekend’s 26-6 loss to the Cleveland Browns. Dalton got hurt right before halftime in Week 2 against Cincinnati.
Dalton’s mobility could be affected if called upon to start.
“For him, when you go through an injury and when you go through a knee injury and you have drop backs, you have handoffs, you have, whatever it is that you have, you want to have ultimate trust in knowing that you’re not thinking about that injury while you’re playing,” Nagy said. “I can specifically say that because I know I went through that with an ACL injury.”
LeSean McCoy retires as an Eagle
PHILADELPHIA — LeSean McCoy never wanted to leave Philadelphia. He has expressed that sentiment many times since he was traded more than six years ago. But Friday he got his wish — one he first expressed two years ago — to return to the team that drafted him and retire as a member of the Eagles.
McCoy, 33, expressed his gratitude to the franchise, the other three teams he played for, and the many individuals who helped make his childhood dream a reality.
While Steve Van Buren, Wilbert Montgomery, Duce Staley, and Brian Westbrook might also have claim to the title of greatest Eagles running back, McCoy, as the franchise’s all-time leader rusher (6,792 yards), is certainly in the argument.
Field at Camp Randall to be named for Alvarez
MADISON, Wis. — Beginning with the 2022 season, the field at Camp Randall Stadium will be named for legendary former Wisconsin football coach and director of athletics Barry Alvarez, UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank announced at a ceremony held Friday night at Camp Randall.
After 32 years at the University of Wisconsin, including the final 18 as the Director of Athletics, Alvarez officially retired on June 30, 2021, ending a legendary career in Madison.
One of just 16 football coaches in Big Ten history to win at least 100 games at one school, Alvarez retired from coaching after the 2005 season as Wisconsin’s all-time winningest coach with a record of 119-74-4. He led the Badgers to three Big Ten titles and three Rose Bowl victories.
BASKETBALL
76ers withhold $8.25M payment to Simmons
PHILADELPHIA — The 76ers are trying to make a statement with Ben Simmons.
The disgruntled point guard’s contract was structured for him to receive 50% of this season’s $33 million salary by Oct. 1. He previously received an initial payment of $8.25 million on July 1 and was scheduled to get his second payment Friday.
Instead, the Sixers withheld his salary and placed the second payment in an escrow account, sources confirmed. Sources have said that was an option as the Sixers looked to ensure any fines for his training camp no-show could be deducted from that account moving forward.
BASEBALL
Cardinals, Wainwright agree on extension
ST. LOUIS — The right-handed pitcher who they’ve turned to again and again over the past two years and will lead them into the postseason this year will be back with the Cardinals through 2022.
Adam Wainwright and the Cardinals have agreed on a deal for the next season and finalized it Friday, sources close to the team have confirmed to the Post-Dispatch.
The team announced the contract during a press conference Friday. Details of the one-year deal were not immediately known.
COLLEGE ATHLETICS
Ohio State tallies more than 2,800 instances of abuse by team doc
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State University has now tallied over 2,800 instances of alleged, decades-old sexual misconduct by the late team doctor Richard Strauss, according to its latest campus crime data released Friday.
The school says more than 170 total instances of rape and more than 2,600 instances of fondling attributed to Strauss came to light between 2018 and 2020, much of that through a law firm investigation for the university and lawsuits filed against OSU. The crime statistics are disclosed under the federal Clery Act, and incidents are counted in the year they’re reported, not the year they occurred.