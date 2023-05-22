ST. LOUIS — Rick Hummel, an esteemed writer who covered the St. Louis Cardinals and Major League Baseball for five decades for the Post-Dispatch until his retirement last year, has died. He was 77.
Hummel died in his sleep at his St. Louis-area home early Saturday after a short, aggressive illness, the Post-Dispatch said Monday.
“St Louis lost a legend in Rick Hummel,” Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright said on Twitter. “Always fair. Always in a good mood. Always wearing some kind of goofy hat and mismatched pants that made me smile. The respect and trust he earned from players is a rare thing in our world. ... Still taking hand written notes that are impossible to read, and never misquoting. Still looking for the best in people and writing the truth.”
Hummel was nicknamed “The Commish” for running an American Professional Baseball Association board game with colleagues, and the moniker became so widespread throughout baseball that even baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred and Bud Selig called Hummel by the label.
The Cincinnati Reds held a moment of silence for Hummel and late St. Louis broadcaster Mike Shannon before playing the Cardinals on Monday night and placed a rose at a seat in the press box their memory.
A’s part with broadcaster who used slur
OAKLAND, Calif. — Oakland Athletics broadcaster Glen Kuiper was let go by NBC Sports California after using a racial slur during a telecast while describing a trip to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum.
Kuiper was suspended by the network earlier this month following his slur that aired during a pregame segment of an A’s game against the Kansas City Royals on May 5. Kuiper talked about a trip to the museum with colleague Dallas Braden but seemingly mispronounced the word “negro,” making it sound instead like a slur.
BASKETBALL
Badgers schedule series with Arizona
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin men’s basketball team announced on Monday that it has agreed to a home-and-home series with Arizona, adding an exciting matchup to its schedule for both the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons.
The Badgers are scheduled to travel to Tucson, Ariz., to face the Wildcats on Dec. 9. Arizona is set to make its first-ever appearance in Madison for a matchup at the Kohl Center on Nov. 15, 2024.
Anthony announces retirement
Carmelo Anthony, the star forward who led Syracuse to an NCAA championship in his lone college season and went on to spend 19 years in the NBA, announced his retirement on Monday.
Anthony, who was not in the NBA this season, retires as the No. 9 scorer in league history. Only LeBron James, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Karl Malone, Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, Dirk Nowitzki, Wilt Chamberlain and Shaquille O’Neal scored more than Anthony — who finishes his career with 28,289 points.
GOLF
Stanford’s Zhang claims historic title
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Rose Zhang won just about everything there is in amateur golf. With a flawless performance at the NCAA Championships, the Stanford sophomore now has done something no one else has, not even Lorena Ochoa: win back-to-back national titles.
Zhang shot a bogey-free, 4-under 68 on Monday to become the first woman to win multiple national titles and tie the NCAA record for wins in a season.
FOOTBALL
NFL approves use of emergency QB
EAGAN, Minn. — NFL owners approved a rule change Monday that allows teams to play an emergency quarterback from the inactive list if the first two are injured during a game, a decision that stems from San Francisco’s depth-chart challenge in the NFC championship game.
The bylaw was initially proposed by the Detroit Lions. The third quarterback designation will not count against the limit of active players — either 47 or 48 — that is determined 90 minutes before kickoff.
Brady to bue stake in Raiders
HENDERSON, Nev. — Recently retired and seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady will become a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, pending NFL approval, principal owner Mark Davis told ESPN on Monday.
Brady and Davis also have a business relationship with the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces. Davis is the majority owner, and Brady has a stake in the club.
Schembechler’s son resigns at Michigan
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — A son of longtime Michigan football coach Bo Schembechler has resigned from his position with the Wolverines, with the school saying it was aware of his social media activity that may have caused “pain” in the community.
Glenn “Shemy” Schembechler stepped down Saturday, just days after he had been hired as assistant director of recruiting on Jim Harbaugh’s staff.