NBC’s Mike Tirico, who was Jon Gruden’s partner for seven years on ESPN’s “Monday Night Football,” expressed disappointment with Gruden’s behavior after more emails came out on Monday showing a repeated pattern of racist, homophobic and misogynistic comments.
Gruden stepped down as Las Vegas Raiders coach Monday night after The New York Times reported that Gruden frequently used misogynistic and homophobic language directed at Commissioner Roger Goodell and others in the NFL.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced Tuesday they have removed Super Bowl-winning coach Jon Gruden from the team’s Ring of Honor.
Tirico said on NBC’s “Football Night in America” on Sunday that he had not seen or experienced anything with Gruden that was racist in any way.
“The comments made Sunday on‘Football Night in America’ were specific to Jon Gruden’s email related to DeMaurice Smith and addressed my personal experiences with Jon regarding any racist actions or behaviors. As I said on air, his ‘comments are wrong’,” Tirico said in a statement released to The Associated Press. “The content and nature of the subsequently released emails is deplorable, disappointing and express sentiments that have no place in our society.”
NFL picks 3 German cities to bid for game
LONDON — The NFL selected the cities Düsseldorf, Frankfurt and Munich on Tuesday to enter a final bidding stage to host a regular-season game in Germany.
Next season is the target for Germany to host its first game, though it could also debut in 2023 because of potential scheduling conflicts with soccer’s World Cup, which begins next November in Qatar.
Chiefs place Edwards-Helaire on IR
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs are officially without their starting running back for at least three weeks.
Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who suffered an MCL sprain in Sunday night’s loss to the Buffalo Bills, was placed on injured reserve, the Chiefs announced Tuesday.
Steelers lose Smith-Schuster for rest of year
PITTSBURGH — JuJu Smith-Schuster’s combination of tenacity and almost theatrical joy endeared the wide receiver to the Pittsburgh Steelers’ coaching staff since the moment he arrived in 2017 as the youngest player in the NFL.
Now, the Steelers must find a way to replace both. Head coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday the 24-year-old wideout is facing surgery on Wednesday and a trip to injured reserve after severely injuring his right shoulder in last week’s 27-19 win over Denver.
Browns place 3 on injured reserve
CLEVELAND — The Browns have placed versatile offensive lineman Chris Hubbard, safety M.J. Stewart and fullback Andy Janovich on injured reserve. Cleveland was ravaged by injuries in Sunday’s 47-42 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. However, to this point, the Browns (3-2) won’t be missing any major contributors long term. They host Arizona (5-0) on Sunday.
Lions C Ragnow has season-ending injury
The winless, and banged-up Detroit Lions have taken another hit. Lions standout center Frank Ragnow has a season-ending toe injury that requires surgery, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Tuesday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team had not provided an update on Ragnow’s condition.
BASEBALL
Atlanta’s Soler tests positive for COVID-19
ATLANTA — Braves right fielder Jorge Soler was pulled from the lineup for Tuesday’s Game 4 of the NL Division Series against Milwaukee after testing positive for COVID-19. Outfielder Cristian Pache took Soler’s spot on the roster, Major League Baseball announced.
Braves C Vogt to miss rest of season
ATLANTA — Atlanta Braves catcher Stephen Vogt underwent sports hernia surgery last week and won’t be available during the postseason. The Braves announced before Game 4 of the NL Division Series on Tuesday that Vogt had surgery on Oct. 6 in Atlanta.
WRESTLING
Iowa to face Oklahoma State in doubleheader with Team USA-Iran in Texas
ARLINGTON, Texas — A unique wrestling doubleheader featuring the top teams in both NCAA and international competition has been scheduled for Globe Life Field — home of MLB’s Texas Rangers — on Feb. 12.
Bout at the Ballpark will include dual matches between NCAA champion Iowa and Oklahoma State, and senior national teams from the United States and Iran. Tickets will go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m. at texasrangers.com/wrestling.
The Oklahoma State-Iowa collegiate meet and the United States-Iran exhibition meet will take place simultaneously, with bouts from the two competitions alternating throughout the event on two different mats.