Zach LaVine scored 23 points and Lonzo Ball made seven of Chicago’s 15 3-pointers, helping the Bulls top the Dallas Mavericks, 117-107, on Wednesday.
Five players scored in double figures for Chicago during its second straight victory. Nikola Vucevic had 18 points and 10 rebounds, and DeMar DeRozan finished with 17 points.
Dallas had won three straight and four of five overall, but it couldn’t keep up with LaVine and the Bulls in the second half. Kristaps Porzingis had 22 points and 12 rebounds for the Mavericks, and Luka Doncic finished with 20 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds.
Bucks 112, Knicks 100 — At New York: Pat Connaughton scored a season-high 23 points, making three late 3-pointers to swing a wild second half back in Milwaukee’s favor, and the Bucks blew a 24-point lead before beating New York.
Nets 123, Magic 90 — At Orlando, Fla.: Kevin Durant scored 30 points and James Harden had his 59th career triple double in Brooklyn’s win.
Celtics 104, Raptors 88 — At Boston: Jayson Tatum had 22 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists in Boston’s victory over Toronto.
Wizards 97, Cavaliers 94 — At Cleveland: Kyle Kuzma hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 12 seconds left and Washington scored the final five points to beat Cleveland.
Pistons 112, Rockets 104 — At Houston: Jerami Grant scored a season-high 35 points to help Detroit win a matchup of two of the worst teams in the NBA.
Hornets 118, Grizzlies 108 — At Memphis, Tenn.: Kelly Oubre Jr. scored a season-best 37 points on 13-of-17 shooting to pace Charlotte.