Harrison Bader hit a game-ending single to lift the St. Louis Cardinals to a 4-3 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday in the first game of a day-night double-header at Busch Stadium.

St. Louis, which has won nine of 11, pushed its lead over the Chicago Cubs to 3 games in the NL Central.

Bader, facing five infielders with no one out, lofted a fly ball off Michael Lorenzen (0-4) to deep right field to bring in pinch-runner Tyler O’Neill.

The Reds took the night cap, 5-3. Phillip Ervin came within a triple of the cycle.

Dodgers 4, Diamondbacks 3 (11 innings) — At Phoenix: Cody Bellinger hit a tying homer in the ninth inning, pinch-hitter Joc Pederson went deep in the 11th and Los Angeles prevented a four-game sweep with a win over Arizona.

Pirates 6, Rockies 2 — At Denver: Steven Brault hit his first major league homer and pitched effectively into the seventh inning to lead Pittsburgh over Colorado for a four-game sweep. Adam Frazier homered on the first pitch of the game, the second straight day the Pirates did that.

Padres 8, Giants 4 — At San Francisco: Ty France homered twice, Greg Garcia hit a leadoff drive and San Diego beat San Francisco.

Nationals 9, Marlins 3 — At Washington: Ryan Zimmerman celebrated his return from the injured list with one of Washington’s four home runs and the Nationals completed a series sweep of Miami.

Phillies 5, Mets 2 — At Philadelphia: Scott Kingery snapped an eighth-inning tie with a three-run double and Philadelphia avoided a three-game sweep.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Yankees 5, Athletics 4 — At New York: Brett Gardner and pinch-hitter Mike Ford hit back-to-back homers off A’s closer Liam Hendriks, and New York rallied from four runs down and walked off for the second straight game.

Twins 8, Tigers 3 — At Detroit: Jake Cave and Nelson Cruz each drove in two runs and Minnesota beat Detroit. The Twins increased their lead in the AL Central to 5 ½ games over Cleveland.

Rays 8, Indians 2 — At St. Petersburg, Fla.: Charlie Morton earned his 14th win and Travis d’Arnaud had two RBIs off the bench as Tampa Bay swept a critical series between postseason contenders.

Royals 6, Orioles 4 — At Kansas City, Mo.: Adalberto Mondesi matched a career high with four hits and stole three bases in his return from the injured list, leading Kansas City past Baltimore.

Mariners 11, Rangers 3 — At Arlington, Texas: Kyle Seager, Tom Murphy and Daniel Vogelbach hit home runs and Seattle beat Texas. Seager sealed the victory with a three-run homer in the eighth inning.

Red Sox 4, Angels 3 — At Anaheim, Calif.: Xander Bogaerts had three hits, including a homer, and three RBIs as the Boston beat Los Angeles.

INTERLEAGUE

Braves 5, White Sox 3 — At Atlanta: Freddie Freeman homered twice off All-Star Lucas Giolito and drove in five runs, providing all the offense for Atlanta against Chicago.

