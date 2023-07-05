SAN DIEGO — All-Star outfielder Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels said he anticipates returning this season despite a broken left wrist suffered when he fouled off a pitch Monday night.
“Of course,” Trout said Tuesday, a few hours after the Angels announced he was placed on the 10-day injured list with a broken hamate.
“I’ve had other guys reach out who’ve had this surgery before, or had this injury before. I don’t know if it’s going to need surgery or not. We’ll know in the next couple of days, I guess. Some guys came back in four weeks, some guys take a little longer just to see how their body heals.”
The slugger fouled off a 0-1 pitch from Nick Martinez leading off the eighth inning and immediately shook his left arm. Angels manager Phil Nevin and a trainer came out to check on the slugger and he left the game.
Trout, a three-time AL MVP, was selected to his 11th All-Star team on Sunday and 10th straight as a starter. He was hitting .263 with 18 home runs and 44 RBIs.
Trout said he had been feeling well before the injury and that it’s going to be tough to miss the All-Star Game.
“I was really looking forward to it,” he said. “It’s frustrating.”
Twins reinstate starting pitcher Lopez
MINNEAPOLIS — Reliever Jorge López was reinstated by the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday after using his time on the 15-day injured list to address his mental health.
The 30-year-old right-hander said he spent time talking to a psychologist after he had acted out in frustration during his struggles on the mound even before being placed on the injured list. As he hoped when he was first put on the IL, López returned quickly, needing just the minimal stay.
López, a 2022 All-Star who was acquired at the trade deadline last year from Baltimore, didn’t allow an earned run in April, holding opponents to a .140 batting average over 12 innings and 13 appearances.
Judge hitting off tee, but can’t run
One month into his recovery from a torn ligament in his right toe, Aaron Judge has started hitting off a tee but said Tuesday he is still unable to run.
Judge said being able to put weight on his backfoot is the biggest factor in how fast he can return from an injury that is unusual for a baseball player.
Monday marked one month since Judge got hurt when he crashed into the right-field wall at Dodger Stadium while making a catch on a drive by J.D. Martinez. Judge had hoped to start baseball activities shortly after receiving a second platelet-rich plasma injection June 20, but he only recently has started playing catch and taking light swings.
Mets activate newly acquired Gott
The New York Mets have activated Trevor Gott, a day after acquiring the right-hander in a trade with the Seattle Mariners.
Outfielder DJ Stewart also was active for Tuesday’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks after having his contract selected from Triple-A Syracuse.
In corresponding moves, the Mets optioned infielder Danny Mendick and right-hander Jeff Brigham to Syracuse. Right-hander Denyi Reyes was designated for assignment.
Rays’ Lowe returns from stint on IL
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Tampa Bay Rays slugger Brandon Lowe was reinstated from the 10-day injured list before Tuesday’s game against the Philadelphia Phillies after missing 26 games with a herniated disk.
Lowe was hitting .205 with nine homers and 29 RBIs in 50 games before being sidelined by his latest back injury. He struck out 63 times in 176 at-bats.
Red Sox place Whitlock on injured list, Paxton goes on paternity leave
BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox placed right-handed starter Garrett Whitlock on the 15-day injured list on Tuesday with right elbow inflammation.
Before Tuesday’s game at Fenway Park against Texas, manager Alex Cora said Whitlock had a “bone bruise.” Cora said the club will re-assess Whitlock’s injury next week.
In addition, left-hander James Paxton, who was the AL Pitcher of the Month in June, was placed on paternity leave.
Orioles activate McCann from IL
NEW YORK — Backup catcher James McCann was activated from the 10-day injured list by the Baltimore Orioles before Tuesday’s game against the New York Yankees.
McCann had been sidelined since spraining his left ankle while reaching on an infield single against the Chicago Cubs on June 17. He went 0 for 9 with an RBI grounder in a two-game minor league injury rehabilitation assignment with the Double-A Bowie BaySox on July 1-2.
Padres DFA Cruz, place Wacha on IL
SAN DIEGO — The struggling San Diego Padres designated Nelson Cruz for assignment and placed right-hander Michael Wacha on the 15-day injured list with shoulder inflammation on Tuesday.
The Padres also recalled left-hander José Castillo, right-hander Matt Waldron and infielder Matthew Batten from Triple-A El Paso and optioned right-hander Domingo Tapia to El Paso.