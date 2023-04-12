Masters Golf
Buy Now

Scottie Scheffler sits with Jon Rahm, of Spain, after Rahm won the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Sunday, April 9, 2023, in Augusta, Ga.(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

 Jae C. Hong

AUGUSTA, Ga. — The Masters had eight major champions finish among the top 10 and ties, and where they made a living became a mere footnote when Jon Rahm slipped into the green jacket.

For the most part, it was a Masters just like any other.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.