Oklahoma Iowa St Football
Oklahoma place kicker Zach Schmit (34) celebrates after scoring a touchdown on a fake field goal attempt during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

 Charlie Neibergall

AMES, Iowa — Eric Gray rushed for 101 yards and a touchdown, and the Oklahoma defense posted three interceptions and the Sooners defeated Iowa State, 27-13, on Saturday.

A pick by linebacker Danny Stutsman came with 5:24 left in the fourth quarter and set up a 2-yard scoring run by Gray to seal the game for Oklahoma (5-3, 2-3 Big 12).

