CLEVELAND — Lauri Markkanen was in search of a new team. The Cavaliers needed to add another outside shooter. They found each other.
The Cavaliers have agreed to acquire Markkanen, a restricted free agent forward from Chicago, in a three-way trade that will send forward Larry Nance Jr. from Cleveland to Portland, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Friday.
Markkanen is coming to the Cavs in a sign-and-trade agreement, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal needs NBA approval before it can be completed. It could be a few more days before the trade becomes official.
The 24-year-old Markkanen will receive a four-year, $67.4 million contract, the person said.
The Bulls are getting swingman Derrick Jones Jr. from the Trail Blazers along with a lottery-protected 2022 first-round pick.
NBA memo: All personnel near players, referees must be fully vaccinated
All NBA team personnel who will be near players and referees must be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus this season, the league told its clubs in a memo on Friday.
It essentially covers anyone who will travel with teams, be around the bench areas, have access to home, visiting and referee locker rooms and those working at the scorer’s table. The league also said in the memo, a copy of which was obtained by The Associated Press, that the policy may be updated when federal agencies release “expected guidance related to booster shots.”
Team personnel will need to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 1; game-day personnel by the time of a team’s first home preseason game, which means early October.
BASEBALL
White Sox activate Grandal from IL
CHICAGO — The Chicago White Sox reinstated catcher Yasmani Grandal from the 10-day injured list before Friday night’s series opener against the crosstown Cubs.
The 32-year-old Grandal had been sidelined since he tore a tendon in his left knee July 5 at Minnesota. The switch-hitter batted .303 (10-for-33) with a homer and three RBIs over 11 games on a minor league rehab assignment.
Catcher Zack Collins was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte to make room on the roster. Collins, who was selected by Chicago in the first round of the 2016 amateur draft, hit .202 with four homers and 24 RBIs in 72 games with the AL Central-leading White Sox.
Source: MLB extends Bauer’s leave to Sept. 3
LOS ANGELES — Trevor Bauer’s paid administrative leave from the Dodgers was extended Friday through Sept. 3, according to a league official. It’s the seventh time Major League Baseball and the players union have done so since Bauer was accused of sexual assault in late June. His leave was scheduled to expire Friday.
Bauer remains under investigation by MLB and the Pasadena Police Department. A Los Angeles Superior Court judge on Aug. 19 denied a request for a permanent restraining order against Bauer from the San Diego woman who accused him of assault.
Red Sox’s Hernandez positive for COVID
CLEVELAND — Boston Red Sox infielder Kiké Hernández has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be sidelined indefinitely. Manager Alex Cora said Hernández is experiencing symptoms. He’ll be placed on the COVID-19 list along with second baseman Christian Arroyo, who had close contact with Hernández.
FOOTBALL
Source: Saints tab Winston starting QB
NEW ORLEANS — The Saints have selected Jameis Winston to succeed Drew Brees as starting quarterback for their regular season opener against Green Bay on Sept. 12, said a person familiar with the decision. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday because the club has not announced the result of its preseason competition for the starting QB job between Winston and Taysom Hill.
The decision, first reported by ESPN, means Winston is set to start his first regular season game since the end of the 2019 season with Tampa Bay.
GOLF
DeChambeau just misses 59, settles for 60
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Big, wide and soft Caves Valley didn’t stand a chance against Bryson DeChambeau on Friday in the BMW Championship. Only the record book did.
DeChambeau overpowered the vulnerable course, and when his 8-iron to the par-5 16th rolled off a bank on the back of the green down to 2 feet for eagle, he needed two birdies on the final two holes to tie the PGA Tour record of 58.
He missed from 15 feet on the 17th. He missed a 6-foot putt on the 18th hole and lost his bid at the 13th sub-60 round in PGA Tour history. DeChambeau had to settle for a career-best 60, giving him a one-shot lead over Patrick Cantlay when thunderstorms caused the second round to be delayed.