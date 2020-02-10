The St. Louis BattleHawks defeated the Dallas Renegades, 15-9, on Sunday in the XFL opener for both teams at Globe Life Park, the former home of baseball’s Texas Rangers.
The BattleHawks got a 16-yard touchdown run from Keith Ford and later had a 37-yard run from quarterback Jordan Ta’amu set up a nine-yard touchdown pass to Alonzo Russell. St. Louis finished with 198 carries for 38 yards. Matt Jones and Ta’amu combined for 192 yards on 29 carries.
The BattleHawks gave the ball back to the Renegades with 33 seconds left and no timeout, but Philip Nelson threw an interception to St. Louis Will Hill to end the game.
The Renegades went 1-10 on third down and 1-2 on 4th down. Austin MacGinnis was responsible for the Dallas scoring, going 3-for-3 on field-goal attempts.
Guardians 23, Vipers 3 — At New York: Former Penn State quarterback Matt McGloin threw for one touchdown and ran for another to lead New York to a victory over Tampa Bay in the XFL opener for both teams.