LOS ANGELES — Colin Kaepernick is joining with Emmy-winning filmmaker Ava DuVernay on a Netflix drama series about the teenage roots of the former NFL player’s activism.
“Colin in Black & White” will examine Kaepernick’s high school years to illuminate the experiences that shaped his advocacy, Netflix said Monday.
“Too often we see race and Black stories portrayed through a white lens,” Kaepernick said in a statement. “We seek to give new perspective to the differing realities that Black people face. We explore the racial conflicts I faced as an adopted Black man in a white community, during my high school years.”
Kaepernick, born to a white mother and Black father, was adopted in Wisconsin by a white couple who moved to California when he was a child.
In 2016, the San Francisco 49ers quarterback began kneeling during the national anthem to protest police brutality and racial inequality, drawing both support and criticism, with his detractors including President Donald Trump. Kaepernick became a free agent in 2017 but went unsigned.
Writing on the six-episode series was completed in May, the streaming service said. DuVernay, writer Michael Starrbury and Kaepernick are the executive producers. Kaepernick will appear as himself as the limited series’ narrator, Netflix said.
Further casting details and a release date were not immediately announced.
Kaepernick called it an honor to collaborate with DuVernay, whose credits include the award-winning “When They See Us,” which dramatized the Central Park Five case, and the Oscar-nominated documentary “13th.”
Bears offering season ticket refunds
The Chicago Bears are offering full refunds to season ticket holders because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Season ticket holders who choose that option will be able to renew their seats for the 2021 season, the team says. The Bears are not sure how many fans will be allowed at Soldier Field this season. Chicago is scheduled to open at Detroit on Sept. 13 and host the New York Giants a week later. The Bears also have home preseason games against Cleveland and San Francisco on Aug. 15 and 29.
BASEBALL
Hoyer: 2 Cubs staffers test positive
Chicago Cubs general manager Jed Hoyer said two staff members have COVID-19 and were experiencing mild symptoms. Hoyer would not reveal their names. He said one was tested because “a friend of a friend had it and he’d been in contact with that person,” and the other was “out of an abundance of caution.”
Hoyer said no players have tested positive or opted out of this season because of concerns about the coronavirus, nor have any coaches.
AUTO RACING
NASCAR nixes December ceremony
NASCAR may be racing during the coronavirus pandemic. Celebrating in early December now is off the schedule.
The motorsports series has canceled its Champion’s Week and Cup Series awards scheduled for early December in Nashville, citing the uncertainty from the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on the industry. NASCAR moved Champion’s Week to Nashville in 2019 from Las Vegas. NASCAR still plans to celebrate its champions from the Xfinity Series to the truck series and promises details to come.
COLLEGE ATHLETICS
Michigan projecting $26.1 million deficit
Michigan’s athletic department is projecting a $26.1 million deficit for the upcoming fiscal year.
The school says in a news release it expects athletic department revenues to drop by more than $50 million for the fiscal year that starts July 1 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
For the current fiscal year, Michigan says it expects athletics to bring in $187.4 million, with expenses of $186.4 million. For the upcoming year, it’s projecting revenue of $135.8 million and expenses of $161.9 million.
BASKETBALL
Nets Dinwiddie has coronavirus
Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie said he has tested positive for the coronavirus. Dinwiddie told The Athletic he is experiencing symptoms and it is unclear if he can play when the NBA season resumes. His absence would be a significant blow to the Nets. He has played well this season with Kyrie Irving out of the lineup because of injuries.
Wizards shut down Wall for season
John Wall will not join the Washington Wizards for the resumption of the NBA season this summer, ending the chances of the five-time All-Star guard playing his first game since 2018.
General manager Tommy Sheppard effectively ruled out Wall returning this season when he said Monday the 29-year-old wouldn’t be part of the Wizards’ traveling party to Central Florida. Among the factors in the decision was a cap of 35 people per team in the quarantined bubble at Walt Disney World. The COVID-19 pandemic also hindered Wall’s progress in his rehab from multiple surgeries.