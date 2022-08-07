NASCAR Michigan Auto Racing
Buy Now

Kevin Harvick celebrates with a burnout after winning the NASCAR Cup Series race Sunday at the Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Mich. He ended a 65-race winless streak.

 Paul Sancya The Associated Press

BROOKLYN, Mich. — Kevin Harvick got his groove back, fittingly at one of his favorite tracks.

Harvick ended a 65- race winless drought that lasted nearly two years with his sixth victory at Michigan International Speedway on Sunday.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.