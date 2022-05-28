OMAHA, Neb. — Izaya Fullard singled through the left side of the infield with two outs in the top of the ninth inning, scoring Michael Seegers and sending No. 3 seed Iowa to a 5-4 victory over No. 7 seed Purdue in an elimination game at the Big Ten Tournament on Friday.
Iowa (34-18) will play an elimination game on Saturday against the loser of Friday’s game between No. 2 seed Rutgers and No. 6 seed Penn State.
The Hawkeyes scored the winning run when Seegers reached on a one-out single off Purdue reliever Landon Weins (3-4). Seegers moved up a base on a foul out and the Boilermakers intentionally walked Keaton Anthony. Fullard delivered his RBI single on a 0-2 count.
Former All-Star Martínez suspended 80 gamesNEW YORK — Former All-Star pitcher Carlos Martínez was suspended for 80 games Friday under baseball’s minor league drug program following a positive test for the performance-enhancing substance Ibutamoren, which increases Human Growth Hormone.
The 30-year-old right-hander signed a minor league contract with San Francisco on March 19. He was released and signed a minor league contract with the Boston Red Sox on May 7. Martínez pitched for the St. Louis Cardinals from 2013-21, going 62-52 with a 3.74 ERA in 139 starts and 135 relief appearances. He was an All-Star in 2015 and 2017, and Martínez made five relief appearances in the 2013 World Series loss to the Red Sox.
Dodgers to retire Gil Hodges’ No. 14 in June
LOS ANGELES — Gil Hodges, who helped the Dodgers win World Series titles in Brooklyn and Los Angeles, will have his No. 14 jersey retired.
The pregame ceremony will take place on June 4, when the New York Mets visit Dodger Stadium. Hodges played his final two seasons with the Mets in 1962 and ’63. His 96-year-old widow, Joan, still lives in Brooklyn.
Kapler refusing to take field for anthem
CINCINNATI — San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler said Friday he will refuse to take the field for the national anthem in a protest over the nation’s political direction following this week’s school shooting in Texas.
“I don’t plan on coming out for the anthem going forward until I feel better about the direction of our country,” Kapler said before a series opener at Cincinnati. “I don’t expect it to move the needle necessarily. It’s just something that I feel strongly enough about to take that step.”
FOOTBALL
Browns, Njoku agree on 4-year extension
CLEVELAND — Tight end David Njoku got the long-term commitment he wanted from the Cleveland Browns, agreeing to a four-year contract extension Friday, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.
Njoku, who figures to have a more prominent role in Cleveland’s offense this season, will be among the NFL’s highest-paid tight ends.
Former Hawkeye Louis Matykiewicz dies at 88
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Former University of Iowa football player Louis Matykiewicz passed away on May 22 at the age of 88 years old.
Born in Chicago, Matykiewicz lettered for the Hawkeye football team from 1952-54 under head coach Forest Evashevski, playing quarterback, tight end and linebacker. He led the team in passing yards in 1953, while leading the team in pass interceptions on defense.
BASKETBALL
Lakers hire Bucks’ Darvin Ham as coach
LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Lakers have hired Darvin Ham to be their next head coach, sources have told the Los Angeles Times.
Ham, a first-time head coach, has been a longtime NBA assistant following his eight-year NBA playing career, which included a championship in 2004 with the Detroit Pistons against the Lakers. He began his NBA coaching career with the Lakers as a player development coach in 2011 on the staff of coach Mike Brown.
HOCKEY
Avalanche stun Blues in final seconds
ST. LOUIS — Darren Helm scored with six seconds remaining in regulation to give the Colorado Avalance a 3-2 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Friday night.
Colorado won the Western Conference semifinal series in six games and will face the Edmonton Oilers for the right to advance to the Stanley Cup Final. J.T. Compher also scored in the third period as the Avalanche rallied from a 2-1 deficit.
GOLF
McCarron, Ames share lead at Senior PGA
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — Tournament housemates Scott McCarron and Stephen Ames each shot 5-under 66 in stormy and cold conditions Friday at Harbor Shores to share the second-round lead in the Senior PGA Championship.
