ILLINOIS (2-5, 1-3) at No. 7 PENN STATE (5-1, 2-1)
Kickoff — 11 a.m.
TV — ABC
Series record — Penn State leads, 20-5
Outlook — Both teams are coming off bye weeks and need to get their offenses going, possibly without their starting quarterbacks. Illinois was held scoreless by Wisconsin and lost Brandon Peters on Oct. 9. Penn State’s Sean Clifford was hurt that day in a loss at Iowa. The Nittany Lions still have a wide-open path to the College Football Playoff. Illinois could win its first over a ranked team under coach Bret Bielema.
No. 20 NORTHERN IOWA (3-3, 1-2) at No. 6 SOUTH DAKOTA (5-1, 2-1)
Kickoff — 2 p.m.
TV — ESPN+
Last season — South Dakota State won, 24-21
Series record — Northern Iowa leads, 32-23-2
Outlook — Northern Iowa ranks second in the total defense in the Missouri Valley Football Conference, allowing 304 yards per game. The road team has won six of the last nine meetings in the series, including each of the last two. The teams have alternated wins for the last nine games in the series. Dubuque Senior product Sam Schnee, who had a 28-yard touchdown reception last week, is listed No. 2 at wide receiver on the Panthers’ depth chart.
NO. 19 CULVER-STOCKTON (5-2, 1-0) at CLARKE (0-7, 0-1)
Kickoff — 2 p.m.
Livestream — team1sports.com/clarke/
Series record — Culver-Stockton leads, 1-0
Last meeting — Culver-Stockton won, 47-7, on Nov. 2, 2019
Last week — Clarke lost at Peru State, 20-0; Culver-Stockton won on the road against Graceland, 50-3
Outlook — Clarke’s schedule this season hasn’t done any favors, with at least four teams receiving votes in the NAIA poll. This week brings another tough test in No. 19 Culver-Stockton, whose only losses came against teams that held Clarke to a combined six points. Last week was a game the Pride would prefer to flush after rushing for minus-36 yards and throwing for only 83. The schedule lightens after this week with two teams with a combined 1-15 record entering this weekend. But pulling off an upset win in its first home game in nearly a month would be a good way for Clarke to start the final four-game stretch of its season.
DUBUQUE (5-1, 4-0) AT WARTBURG (4-2, 3-1)
Kickoff — 1 p.m.
Radio — The River-FM 101.1
Last meeting — Wartburg won, 42-25, on Sept. 28, 2019
Last week — Dubuque defeated Simpson, 41-28, at home; Wartbug defeated Luther, 67-0, at home
Outlook — Dubuque is currently tied with Central atop the American Rivers Conference at 4-0. For the Spartans, the true test starts now. UD’s four conference wins have been against the bottom four teams, with today’s game starting a gauntlet final stretch to the regular season. Starting with Wartburg, the Spartans’ final four conference contests will be against upper-echelon contenders. Though they did have six interceptions last week against Simpson, the Storm were able to put up almost 400 yards off offense on the Spartans’ defense. They will need to improve upon that today against Wartburg’s high-octane offense.
LORAS (3-4, 3-2) AT CENTRAL (6-0, 4-0)
Kickoff — 1 p.m.
Last meeting — Central won, 52-33, on Sept. 28, 2019
Last week — Loras lost to Coe, 27-20, at home; Central was on a bye
Outlook — After a 3-0 start to the conference season, the Duhawks have dropped their last two. It won’t get any easier today at the No. 10-ranked Dutch. Central quarterback Blaine Hawkins leads all of Division III with 27 touchdown passes and has yet to throw an interception, as the Dutch average an astronomical 56.7 points per game. Duhawk QB Noah Sigwarth — who last week became the program’s all-time passing leader — will have to go toe-to-toe with Hawkins for the Duhawks to stay in the game. It also wouldn’t hurt if Joey Foley, Jace Gwynn and the Duhawks secondary could coerce Hawkins into an interception or two.
UW-STEVENS POINT (2-4, 0-3) AT UW-PLATTEVILLE (1-5, 0-3)
Kickoff — 2 p.m. at Pioneer Stadium
Radio — WPVL-FM 107.1
Last meeting — Platteville won, 41-14, on Nov. 9, 2019
Last week — The Pioneers fell just short at home to No. 11-ranked UW-La Crosse, 24-23. The Pointers got drilled at UW-Stout, 37-12.
Outlook — The Pioneers are coming off a heartbreaking loss to La Crosse, where the final seconds ticked away while trying to set up for a game-winning field goal attempt. That loss marked the third straight for the Pioneers against a nationally ranked opponent, and now UWP is hoping for some good fortune in a winnable game on its homecoming. Quarterback Colin Schuetz passed for a career-high 453 yards last week and has completed 60.9% of his passes this season for 1,901 yards and 13 touchdowns. UWP is averaging 388.5 yards of offense and 26.3 points per game, while Stevens Point averages 21 points per game. The Pioneers are a rare 0-3 on their home field this season, and they’ll be eager to rectify that today in front of a large homecoming crowd.