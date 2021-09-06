AMES, Iowa—For the second time in three years, Iowa State will host ESPN’s College GameDay.
The show will air Saturday morning ahead of the Cyclones’ game against Iowa in the annual Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series showdown. Kickoff for the sold-out game, which will air on ABC, is set for 3:30 p.m.
“It is a tremendous privilege to host GameDay twice in three years and a testament to the incredible job Matt Campbell, his staff and student-athletes are doing on and off the football field,” Iowa State athletic director Jamie Pollard said. “This will be a tremendous opportunity to showcase Iowa State University, our football program and fans to a national audience. I am confident that our fans will again show out for this special event, just as they did two years ago.”
Iowa State is one of five on-campus sites that have hosted the program twice since 2019, joining Georgia, Clemson, Penn State and Minnesota. ESPN first aired the show in 1987 from its studio, and made its first on-campus appearance in 1993 in South Bend, Ind., ahead of the match-up between No. 2 Notre Dame and No. 1 Florida State.
ESPN’s College GameDay, the network’s signature college football pregame show, begins at 8 a.m. on ESPN. The set will again be located South of MidAmerican Energy Field at Jack Trice Stadium in the grassy area between the Sukup End Zone Club and Reiman Gardens.
BASEBALL
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.— Twins manager Rocco Baldelli planned to leave the team Sunday to return home to Minnesota for the birth of his child.
Baldelli said he would be in the dugout for the start of Sunday’s game at Tampa Bay but could depart before it ends. The schedule called for him to head to the clubhouse to prepare for his flight about three hours after the scheduled 1:10 p.m. EDT first pitch. Veteran coach Bill Evers will fill in for Baldelli, who may miss a four-game series that starts tonight at Cleveland.
BOSTON — The Boston Red Sox scratched Nick Pivetta on Sunday and placed the right-hander on the COVID-19 injured list. The Red Sox also added infielder/outfielder Danny Santana to the list about 30 minutes before the first pitch against Cleveland. Santana is the 11th Boston player — six position players and five pitchers — to go on the COVID-19-related injury list in the past 10 days.
NEW YORK — The New York Yankees placed reliever Jonathan Loaisiga on the 10-day injured list Sunday because of a strained right rotator cuff. Manager Aaron Boone said Loaisiga experienced some pain Saturday morning after he surrendered a game-tying homer to Jorge Mateo in the seventh inning of Friday night’s 4-3 victory over Baltimore.
GOLF
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Leona Maguire and Mel Reid helped Europe take a 9-7 lead over the Unites States into the closing singles matches in the Solheim Cup.
Europe is trying to win on U.S. soil for just the second time in the 31-year history of the event. This is the ninth time Europe has led going into the singles matches. The Europeans have won just four of the previous eight times they were in front after two days, the last in 2013 when they scored their lone road victory at Colorado Golf Club.
GUIDONIA MONTECELIO, Italy — Nicolai Højgaard sunk a birdie putt on the 18th to win the Italian Open on Sunday, a week after his identical twin brother, Rasmus, won the European Masters in Switzerland. It marked the first time in European Tour history that brothers have won back-to-back tournaments. The 20-year-olds from Denmark are considered two of the continent’s brightest prospects.
MOTOR SPORTS
ZANDVOORT, Netherlands — Max Verstappen thrilled his home crowd by winning the Netherlands Grand Prix in style Sunday to reclaim the Formula One championship lead from Lewis Hamilton. The Red Bull driver’s leading seventh win of the season and 17th of his career moved him three points ahead of the defending champion, who finished second but softened the blow with a bonus point for fastest lap.
Hamilton’s Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas was third.
BROWNSBURG, Ind. — Tim Wilkerson won the NHRA U.S. Nationals on Sunday at Lucas Oil Raceway, taking the biggest race of the season for his first Funny Car victory since 2016.
Steve Torrence won in Top Fuel, Erica Enders in Pro Stock and Eddie Krawiec in Pro Stock Motorcycle.
DARLINGTON, S.C. — Sheldon Creed led the final 80 laps to take his second straight NASCAR Truck Series win in the playoffs and second in a row at Darlington Raceway on Sunday. Creed, the defending series champ, opened the 10-driver playoffs with a victory outside of St. Louis on Aug. 20.