IOWA CITY — University of Iowa men’s basketball forward Patrick McCaffery’s hardship waiver petition has been approved by the Big Ten Conference. He has four years of eligibility remaining.
McCaffery saw limited action in the first two games of his true freshman campaign before missing the remainder of the 2019-20 season due to residual health and wellness issues related to his thyroid.
McCaffery joined the Hawkeyes after finishing his prep career at Iowa City West High School as its all-time leading scorer. He won a combined 86 games with the Trojans, including the 2017 4A State Championship, and runner-up finishes in 2016 and 2018. McCaffery was a three-time all-state honoree.
Iowa senior Jordan Bohannon and sophomore Jack Nunge had their hardship waiver petition’s approved earlier this month.
FOOTBALL
Iowa adds Troy to 2024 non-league slate
IOWA CITY — Iowa has added Troy to its nonconference football schedule in four years.
The athletic department announced Friday the Hawkeyes will host the Trojans Sept. 14, 2024, at Kinnick Stadium. It will be the teams’ first meeting.
Iowa also announced a change to the 2023 schedule. Home dates with Western Michigan and Utah State have been exchanged from previous contracted dates. Utah State will visit Iowa City on Sept. 2, 2023, with Western Michigan playing at Iowa on Sept. 16.
Kirk Cousins among highest-paid athletes
Roger Federer leads the annual Forbes ranking of highest-paid athletes with what the magazine says is $106.3 million in total earnings. He is the first tennis player to top the list since it was first compiled in 1990.
Soccer stars Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Neymar took spots 2-4, with the NBA’s LeBron James, Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant at Nos. 5-7, followed by Tiger Woods at No. 8. NFL players Kirk Cousins and Carson Wentz round out the top 10.
BASEBALL
White Sox using T-shirts for relief
The White Sox are using a pair of Chicago-themed T-shirts to raise money for the Chicago Community COVID-19 Response Fund. The limited-edition shirts are on sale on the team website.
The team says net proceeds from the sale will go to the response fund, which supports nonprofit organizations and agencies offering help with the coronavirus crisis. The White Sox and the NBA’s Chicago Bulls also committed $200,000 to support the fund in March.
Twins pledge to pay minor leaguers
The Minnesota Twins are planning to continue paying all of their minor league players through Aug. 31, despite the decreasing likelihood of a minor league season due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The Twins are one of at least 15 major league franchises that have informed minor leaguers they’ll continue to provide allowances after the expiration on Sunday of Major League Baseball’s pandemic-prompted policy guaranteeing those players $400 per week. The Twins, Miami Marlins, San Diego Padres and Seattle Mariners have said they’re promising payments through August. Other clubs have committed through June.
The Twins also said Friday they don’t plan to release any minor league players, as several major league parent clubs have reportedly done this week.
MLB teams release 100s of minor leaguers
NEW YORK — Major league teams have released hundreds of young players with the minor league season in doubt due to the coronavirus pandemic. Over 200 players were cut Friday and more than 400 have been released over the past month according to transactions posted at MiLB.com.
The start of the minor league season was postponed in March and players were mostly sent home from spring training. While Major League Baseball and the players’ association are negotiating terms to play big league ball this summer, it’s unlikely there will be minor league games.
Minor league players not on 40-man rosters were promised $400 per week through May 31 by a policy drafted by MLB. At least 15 teams have promised to extend those allowances through at least June.
COLLEGE ATHLETICS
Power 5 leaders ask Congress to step in
The Power Five conference commissioners are asking Congress to move forward with federal legislation regarding compensation for college athletes.
The commissioners of the Atlantic Coast Conference, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 and Southeastern Conference sent a letter dated May 23 to congressional leaders. The Associated Press obtained a copy of the letter Friday.
The letter encouraged federal lawmakers to not wait for the NCAA process to play out before passing a national law that would set parameters for college athletes to be compensated for use of their names, images and likenesses.
HOCKEY
USA Hockey president under investigation
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — USA Hockey president Jim Smith is the subject of two investigations surrounding his tenure as the president of Amateur Hockey Association Illinois.
USA Hockey spokesman Dave Fischer confirmed Friday that the organization has hired an independent investigator to look into Smith’s business dealings with AHAI. Fischer also said the US Center for SafeSport is investigating allegations that Smith was aware of reported sexual misconduct by a coach and didn’t take action against him during Smith’s tenure with AHAI.
Blackhawks sign Chalupa to 2-year deal
CHICAGO — The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to a two-year contract with Czech forward Matej Chalupa.
The team announced the deal on Friday. It begins with the 2020-21 season and carries an average annual value of $925,000. The 21-year-old Chalupa spent most of last season with HK Hradec Kralove of the Czech Republic League, collecting seven goals and 17 assists in 50 games.