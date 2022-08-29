Denver Broncos defensive tackle McTelvin Agim (95) knocks the ball away from Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sean Mannion (14) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Denver. The Broncos recovered the ball for a touchdown. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Third-year defensive tackle McTelvin Agim’s spot on the Denver Broncos roster is all but assured. Still, he went into the final tune-up determined to stand out in case he finds himself looking for work.
Agim forced two fumbles and broke up two passes in the Broncos’ 23-13 preseason home win over the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday night, and his best play, a strip-sack of Sean Mannion, led to Baron Browning’s 17-yard fumble return for a touchdown just before halftime.
“That was my mind-set,” Agim said, “just put the best film out there so all 31 other teams see it, as well.”
They’ll be impressed, but it won’t matter. Agim isn’t going anywhere.
Both teams rested their starters in the preseason finale, and none of the four backup quarterbacks threw a touchdown.
Browning, whom the Broncos (2-1) moved from inside linebacker to the edge this year, stunted up the middle and nearly pried the ball from Mannion’s grasp himself as he swept past him in the final minute of the first half. Agim was right there to slap the ball out as he wrapped up Mannion from behind for a 10-yard sack. Browning reached back, grabbed the ball with his right hand and zipped into the end zone for a 17-7 lead.
“That was a killer,” Vikings rookie head coach Kevin O’Connell said. “Sean’s trying to get ready check the ball down. We coach real hard to have two hands on it in the pocket.”
Mannion got the Vikings, who went winless in the preseason, to midfield for Greg Joseph’s 46-yard field goal as time expired, cutting Minnesota’s deficit to 17-10 at halftime.
Joseph’s 58-yarder five seconds into the fourth quarter made it 17-13 and the Vikings were driving again when safety rookie safety Dalarrin Turner-Yell returned from a concussion check to sack Kellen Mond on fourth-and-goal from the Denver 5.
Brandon McManus capped the scoring with a pair of field goals over the final 3:19.
With Kirk Cousins sitting out again, Mannion was 9-of-16 for 121 yards and Mond went 10 for 17 for 102 yards in the second half.
Like Cousins, Russell Wilson didn’t play at all in the preseason. Brett Rypien was 14 for 21 for 137 yards in the first half and Josh Johnson threw for 107 yards on 11-of-14 passing.
Rypien drove the Broncos to the Minnesota 8 on Denver’s opening possession but his throw over the middle to K.J. Hamler on first-and-goal was tipped by Myles Dorn and intercepted by Luiji Vilain.
Johnson drove Denver on a pair of drives that ended in field goals. McManus’ 40-yarder made it 20-13 with 3:19 remaining.
Minnesota’s first touchdown came on Bryant Koback’s carry on fourth-and-goal from the 1. Officials initially ruled he was stuffed by Turner-Yell but the Vikings won the challenge, giving them a 7-3 lead.
Steelers 19, Lions 9 — At Pittsburgh: Mitch Trubisky staked his claim to take over for the retired Ben Roethlisberger, throwing for 160 yards and a touchdown as Pittsburgh eased past Detroit. Trubisky, signed to a two-year contract in March, was at his best late in the first half. Working the “two-minute” offense for the first time, Trubisky led the Steelers 92 yards in six plays, finishing off the crisp drive with a 6-yard strike to Steven Sims that gave Pittsburgh (3-0) a 16-point halftime lead.
Jets 31, Giants 27 — At East Rutherford, N.J.: Joe Flacco threw a pick-6 and the Jets’ starting offense mostly struggled while playing into the second quarter against mainly Giants defensive backups. He finished 7 of 12 for 76 yards and an interception returned for a touchdown by Austin Calitro in his four series.
