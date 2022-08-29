Vikings Broncos Football
Denver Broncos defensive tackle McTelvin Agim (95) knocks the ball away from Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sean Mannion (14) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Denver. The Broncos recovered the ball for a touchdown. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

 David Zalubowski

Third-year defensive tackle McTelvin Agim’s spot on the Denver Broncos roster is all but assured. Still, he went into the final tune-up determined to stand out in case he finds himself looking for work.

Agim forced two fumbles and broke up two passes in the Broncos’ 23-13 preseason home win over the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday night, and his best play, a strip-sack of Sean Mannion, led to Baron Browning’s 17-yard fumble return for a touchdown just before halftime.

