GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard didn’t practice this week and is unlikely to play in their season opener Sunday at Minnesota.
The Packers’ injury report lists Lazard as doubtful due to an ankle injury.
Lazard is the Packers’ top returning receiver after catching 40 passes for 513 yards and eight touchdowns last season to set career highs in all three categories. The Packers lost much of their firepower at wide receiver when two-time All-Pro Davante Adams was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders.
Packers offensive linemen David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins are listed as questionable as they return from torn anterior cruciate ligaments in their left knees.
Bakhtiari has appeared in just one game since hurting his knee on Dec. 31, 2020. He played in the Packers’ regular-season finale at Detroit last season, but wasn’t available for their NFC divisional playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers.
Jenkins injured his knee Nov. 21 at Minnesota.
If they’re both available, Bakhtiari would start at his usual spot at left tackle with the versatile Jenkins starting at right tackle.
QB Jackson talks on hold until after season
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Get ready for at least a few more months of uncertainty about Lamar Jackson and his contract.
Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta said in a statement Friday that the Ravens and Jackson still haven’t agreed on an extension for the star quarterback and will keep working on it after the season. Jackson had said Friday was his deadline for a new deal, and he’d be pausing talks after that with the season about to start.
Titans, former Hawkeye agree on extension
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans and safety Amani Hooker agreed to terms Friday on a multiyear contract extension. Terms of the deal were not announced. The Titans open the season Sunday by hosting the New York Giants. Hooker is going into his fourth season, having started 15 of 44 games since Tennessee drafted him out of Iowa in the fourth round of the 2019 draft.
Chiefs expect Pro Bowl DE Clark to play
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Pro Bowl defensive end Frank Clark returned to practice with the Kansas City Chiefs on Friday and coach Andy Reid said he should be available when the defending AFC West champions open their season at Arizona.
Clark missed Thursday’s practice with an illness. He also missed two days of work the previous week with an illness.
BASKETBALL
Basketball Hall of Fame to enshrine 13
George Karl lost 19 of his first 21 games as an NBA coach. Tim Hardaway spent hours dribbling alone in an unfinished basement when it was too cold to go outside in his native Chicago. Theresa Grentz’s family lost all its belongings in a 1970 house fire, leaving her with only the yellow pajamas she was wearing at the time.
Now, they’re members of the most sought-after club in the game. Karl, Hardaway and Grentz are among 13 people who will be officially enshrined in the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts tonight — a group that largely was tied together by what they overcame on their way to a long list of accomplishments that include NCAA titles, NBA titles and Olympic gold medals.
NBA tells teams cap, tax level to rise
NEW YORK — The NBA told its teams on Friday that it still expects to see a significant jump in the salary cap and tax level in the 2023-24 season. Based on current projections, the cap will rise 8.4%, and the tax level will rise 7.8% over this season.
Both figures — $134 million for the salary cap in 2023-24, $162 million as the tax level — would set records, and both are $1 million higher than the league’s most recent projections made in June.
WNBA to crown 1st-time champ: Aces or Sun
The WNBA will crown a first-time champion when Las Vegas and Connecticut meet in the Finals starting Sunday.
Both franchises have come close, with Connecticut falling to Washington in the 2019 Finals and Las Vegas to Seattle a year later. It’s the Sun’s fourth trip to the Finals, also advancing that far in 2004 and ‘05. The Aces made the championship round in 2008 when the franchise was still in San Antonio and coach Becky Hammon was a player on the team.
BASEBALL
MLB prepared to recognize minor league unionNEW YORK — Major League Baseball is ready to voluntarily accept the formation of a minor league union, a key step that will lead to collective bargaining and possibly a strike threat at the start of next season.
The Major League Baseball Players Association launched the unionization drive on Aug. 28 and told MLB on Tuesday it had obtained signed authorization cards from the approximately 5,000 to 6,500 players with minor league contracts. If MLB had declined to accept the union, the players’ association’s next step would have been to ask the National Labor Relations Board to conduct an authorization election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.