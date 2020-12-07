Zia Cooke scored 19 points and No. 1 South Carolina got back into a groove with a 83-65 win at 23rd-ranked Iowa State on Sunday.
The Gamecocks (4-1) were beaten by No. 8 N.C. State, 54-46, on Thursday, but never trailed against the Cyclones (2-2) during the SEC/Big 12 Challenge matchup.
Cooke shot 4 of 6 from 3-point range, 6-of-12 overall, helping South Carolina finish 13 of 26 from behind the arc.
“That’s what offensive flow is,” Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley said. “The ball should find who should shoot it. Any team that is in rhythm, it’s a high possibility they’re going to make shots.”
Aliyah Boston and Brea Beal added 13 points each for South Carolina while Destanni Henderson had 12.
Ashley Joens scored 32 points for Iowa State, which shot just 37.1% for the game and was outrebounded 50-24.
“Basketball is a make-shot, miss-shot game,” Cyclones coach Bill Fennelly said. “And when you shoot it like (South Carolina) did and we shoot it how we shot it, you’ve got no chance.”
South Carolina held a 44-30 lead at halftime and made nine of its first 13 shots in the third quarter to put the game away.
Joens was the only consistent offensive threat for the Cyclones, who made just five of 27 3-pointers. She went 11 of 22 from the floor and made all eight of her free throws. She also grabbed five rebounds.
Northern Iowa 93, Wichita State 91 (2 OT)— At Wichita, Kan.: Former Western Dubuque all-stater Megan Maahs hit a contested layup with 2.2 seconds remaining for Northern Iowa. The senior scored six of her 17 points in overtime, including the two final field goals of the game to lift the Panthers to the win over the former MVC foes. Maahs was one of five Panthers to score in double figures, including Bre Gunnels who scored a career-high 18 points, while shooting 10-12 from the free-throw line. Gunnels tallied 11 rebounds for the double-double.
MEN
DePaul at Iowa State game canceled because of COVID — The DePaul at Iowa State men’s basketball game scheduled for Sunday evening was canceled under guidelines for COVID-19 protocols in the Blue Demons’ program.
DePaul has yet to play this season. It has had five games either canceled or postponed. The Blue Demons’ next scheduled game is set for Friday at Seton Hall.
No. 8 Michigan State 79, Western Michigan 61 — At East Lansing, Mich.: Joey Hauser had a career-high 24 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in leading Michigan State. The Spartans led 39-35 at halftime and didn’t built a cushion until late in the game.
No. 11 West Virginia 80, Georgetown 71 — At Washington: Miles McBride scored 17 points, Derek Culver had 14 and West Virginia finished fast to beat Georgetown in the first meeting between the former Big East rivals since 2014.
No. 12 Villanova 68, No. 17 Texas 64 — At Austin, Texas: Jermaine Samuels and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl each scored 19 points and Villanova (4-1) held on late to beat Texas (4-1).
No. 17 Texas Tech 81, Grambling 40 — At Lubbock, Texas: Kyler Edwards had 13 points and 11 rebounds, leading five players scoring in double figures for Texas Tech as the Red Raiders overcame a sluggish start and pulled away to win.
Georgia Tech 79, No. 20 Kentucky 62 — At Atlanta: Moses Wright scored 21 points and Georgia Tech recovered from a poor start to the season to hand the Wildcats their third straight loss. Freshman Terrence Clarke had 22 points for Kentucky.
Drake 97, St. Ambrose 53 — At Des Moines: Jonah Jackson had 12 points off the bench to lift Drake. Okay Djamgouz had 12 points for Drake (4-0). John Kerr had 18 points and nine rebounds for the Fighting Bees.